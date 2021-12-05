Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces trust crisis after sleaze row as crackdown on drug users to be launched
Trust in politicians to act in the national interest has fallen dramatically since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, new figures from the Institue of Public Policy Research (IPPR) has revealed.
The polling data from YouGov for IPPR showed that 63 per cent of the public believe politicians were “out merely for themselves” in the wake of the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal.
It comes as the Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.
The crackdown will also include football-style travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers and measures to break up county lines gangs.
The Sun reported Boris Johnson will outline "record" funding for addiction treatment and recovery services, with more money promised for the 50 local authorities with the worst drug issues including Middlesbrough, Blackpool and Liverpool.
“We need to look at new ways of penalising them. Things that will actually interfere with their lives,” Mr Johnson told the paper.
“So we will look at taking away their passports and driving licences.
“We're keeping nothing off the table,” he added.
‘We must not close schools again’ children’s commissioner says
Children’s commissioner Rachel de Souza has said schools must not be closed again following conerns that lockdowns hid horrors of child abuse that the social services system were unable to detect.
“We must not close schools again,” Ms de Souza said.
Amid the spread of the omicron variant, Ms de Souza added that she would urge the Prime Minister not to close schools if infections increased to a dangerous level.
“Children took a huge hit for us, we must not close schools again,” she added.
‘We must take decisive action’ children’s commissioner says in wake of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case
The children’s commissioner for England, Rachel de Souza, said “decisive action” must be taken to ensure the horrors experienced by Arthur Labinjo-Hughes will not be repeated.
Ms de Souza has called on the social services system to listen to children, telling Andrew Marr that Arthur did raise concerns - as well as his uncle and grandmother - but their voices were not heard.
She added that social services must look at where the best social care is delivered and seek to replicate this.
Boris Johnson orders review into Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has said ministers are determined to see what lessons can be learned from the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Asked if there would be an inquiry, Mr Raab told Sky News: “The Prime Minister made clear that we want to see how social services liaise with the criminal justice agencies, and what lessons we can learn.”
He added: “It is right that we look at the criminal justice end and in between that I think the job of social workers – particularly those looking at children at particular risk – we need to learn the lessons.”
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock, has the full story below:
Boris Johnson orders review into Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case
Boris Johnson is ordering a review of lessons to be learnt from the tragic death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has confirmed.
Tories break ranks on immigration to demand safe routes to UK for asylum seekers
Senior Tories have demanded a radical overhaul of the asylum system to allow migrants to claim refuge at UK embassies anywhere in the world – rather than having to travel to the UK – in a bid to cut the numbers attempting dangerous Channel crossings.
Ex-cabinet members David Davis and Andrew Mitchell are among those calling for the change, which marks a stark challenge to the punitive approach taken by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, who are demanding tighter controls on French beaches and are threatening to “push back” small boats at sea.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock and our home affairs and security correspondent Lizzie Deardan have the full story below:
Tories break ranks on immigration to demand safe routes to UK for asylum seekers
Exclusive: Resettlement scheme is ‘only viable alternative’ to deaths in Channel, says backbencher
Johnson faces trust crisis as sleaze shatters faith in MPs
Trust in politicians to act in the national interest has fallen dramatically since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, new figures from the Institue of Public Policy Research (IPPR) has revealed.
The polling data from YouGov for IPPR showed that 63 per cent of the public believe politicians were “out merely for themselves” in the wake of the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal. This has increased from 48 per cent in 2014 when David Cameron was Prime Minister.
In the same poll, just 5 per cent of voters thought politicians were in the job primarily for the good of their country.
Passports to be taken off illegal drug users in Boris Johnson’s new crackdown
The Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.
The crackdown will also include football-style travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers and measures to break up County Lines gangs.
The Sun reported Boris Johnson will outline “record” funding for addiction treatment and recovery services, with more money promised for the 50 local authorities with the worst drug issues including Middlesbrough, Blackpool and Liverpool.
More details are in our story below:
Passports to be taken off illegal drug users in Boris Johnson’s new crackdown
The illicit drugs market in the UK has been estimated to be worth £9.4 billion a year.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s politics coverage. Follow us here for the latest updates from Westminster.
