The Prime Minister will this week launch a ten-year plan to tackle drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Trust in politicians to act in the national interest has fallen dramatically since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, new figures from the Institue of Public Policy Research (IPPR) has revealed.

The polling data from YouGov for IPPR showed that 63 per cent of the public believe politicians were “out merely for themselves” in the wake of the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal.

It comes as the Prime Minister will this week launch a 10-year plan to tackle illegal drug-related crime which will include removing passports and driving licences from offenders, it has been reported.

The crackdown will also include football-style travel bans, harsher sentences for drug dealers and measures to break up county lines gangs.

The Sun reported Boris Johnson will outline "record" funding for addiction treatment and recovery services, with more money promised for the 50 local authorities with the worst drug issues including Middlesbrough, Blackpool and Liverpool.

“We need to look at new ways of penalising them. Things that will actually interfere with their lives,” Mr Johnson told the paper.

“So we will look at taking away their passports and driving licences.

“We're keeping nothing off the table,” he added.

Follow updates below.