Labour MP ordered to leave Commons after saying Boris Johnson has 'lied over and over again'

Claiming that the prime minister had been “really lucky” with the success of the vaccine rollout and furlough scheme during the pandemic, Sir Keir suggested that with most people now jabbed and the social protection scheme winding down, public attention would soon turn to other aspects of Mr Johnson’s record.

It came as Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner criticised an official review into the Greensill scandal – which despite finding that a “privileged few” have disproportionate access to Downing Street, suggested the current lobbying system “worked well” – as “a classic Boris Johnson cover-up and whitewash to protect the government”.