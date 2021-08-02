Boris Johnson news – live: PM’s Bullingdon Club ‘chum’ picked for sleaze watchdog from 173 candidates
Out of 173 candidates, the government selected a Bullingdon Club “chum” of Boris Johnson’s to act as sleaze watchdog, a minister has revealed.
Ewen Fergusson, a member of Oxford’s infamous dining club at the same time as the prime minister, was given the role last month.
In an answer to a written parliamentary question from Labour, Cabinet office minister Chloe Smith said that the government had received 173 applications for the two vacancies on the committee; the applications were “carefully considered” and ultimately Mr Fergusson was appointed.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told The Independent: “Being Boris Johnson’s chum from the Bullingdon Club does not qualify you to sit on the watchdog that is supposed to crack down on sleaze and cronyism in our politics. In fact, it should disqualify you”.
She said that Mr Fergusson’s appointment was “an utter joke”.
She added: “Instead of the prime minister appointing his mates to committees we need a fully independent integrity and ethics commission to oversee and stamp out the rampant sleaze and cronyism coming from Downing Street that has polluted our democracy”.
Criminals have ‘never had it so good’ under the Conservative government
More criminals are getting away with violent crimes under the Conservative government, Labour has said.
It comes after The Sun reported that less than 7 per cent of violent crimes last year resulted in a criminal charge.
This is a drop from more than 20 per cent of suspects facing trial six years ago, the newspaper adds.
Sarah Jones, Labour’s shadow fire and policing minister, said: “Under the Conservatives, criminals have never had it so good. It must not be accepted as the norm for crimes to go unsolved. The Government is failing in its first duty to keep people safe and deliver justice for victims.”
Angela Rayner accuses Tories of treating pandemic ‘like a get rich quick scheme'
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has condemned a senior Tory for his business dealings during the Covid pandemic.
She said that PM Boris Johnson “should sack” Conservative Party co-chairman Ben Elliot over his luxury concierge company selling coronavirus PCR and antibody testing kits to wealthy clients at a time when the government was struggling to increase testing capacity for the whole country.
Ms Rayner accused him of “treating politics like a get rich quick scheme” after it was found that Mr Elliot’s company Quintessentially was able to sell the test kits for £300 each in April last year.
Mr Elliot has been co-chairman of the Conservative Party since July 2019, when Mr Johnson became PM. He remains a director and shareholder of Quintessentially, according to a report by The Times.
Government makes NHS Covid app less sensitive after ‘pingdemic’ concerns
The government has changed the NHS Covid app to make it less sensitive after complaints that it has been advising too many people to self-isolate.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that the app would now only ‘ping’ the close contacts of a person from the two days prior to a positive Covid test, instead of from the five days prior to a positive test.
Businesses and a number of MPs had called for the app to be made less sensitive as large numbers of public and private sector workers being advised to self-isolate led to services being cancelled or disrupted by severe staff shortages.
Almost 700,000 alerts were sent by the app to users in England and Wales for the week to 21 July, a record since the app had been launched.
Policy correspondent Jon Stone reports.
Angela Rayner: Boris Johnson appointing his chum from the Bullingdon Club as sleaze watchdog ‘a total joke'
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner tweeted that the appointment of Ewen Fergusson, a Bullingdon Clum “chum” of the prime minister, as sleaze watchdog was “a total joke”.
She said: “Over 170 people applied to a position on the independent committee responsible for upholding ethics and integrity in our politics and public life. Boris Johnson appointed his chum from the Bullingdon Club instead. A total joke.”
Chancellor visits Aston Business School to take part in Help to Grow scheme launch
Chancellor Rishi Sunak joined a class at Aston Business School alongside small business owners to launch a government-funded management scheme.
Mr Sunak delivered a talk to participants on the critical role that small businesses play in boosting UK productivity, and led a discussion about business models and opportunities for growth.
The scheme is set to give 30,000 SMEs access to business expertise ranging from financial management to marketing. Over 600 businesses have signed up for the scheme, with 10,000 others registering an interest.
The chancellor said: “Small businesses are key to our innovation and economy and will therefore be an essential part to our recovery from the pandemic, which is why we are levelling up their skills through the Help to Grow schemes.
“Help to Grow: Management will ensure our brilliant SMEs seize every opportunity to grow, fuelling our Plan for Jobs by boosting productivity in all corners of the UK.”
Voices: Why shouldn’t state school pupils study Latin?
I haven’t always been Gavin Williamson’s biggest fan, writes Jordan Tyldesley. His response to the disruption of children’s education amid the pandemic has been haphazard and chaotic.
But surprisingly, I think his proposal to introduce Latin to a wider audience is both refreshing and important.
He recently stated: “We know Latin has a reputation as an elitist subject which is only reserved for the privileged few. But the subject can bring many benefits to young people, so I want to put an end to that divide. There should be no difference in what pupils learn at state schools and independent schools.
See the full article below.
Opinion: Why shouldn’t the working class study Latin? Or are we just here to toil?
We live in a society where the lucky few are invited to think and the unfortunate masses must instead simply do – a subject such as Latin could help to change this
Boris Johnson: Iran should ‘face up to the consequences of what they have done’
Prime minister Boris Johnson has said that Iran should “face up to the consequences of what they have done” and called on the country to “respect the freedoms of navigation”.
His comments were made to reporters who asked whether the UK would consider military action as part of its response to the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed on Briton and one Romanian last week.
Mr Johnson said: “I think that Iran should face up to the consequences of what they have done, accept the attribution that the foreign secretary has made.
“This was clearly an unacceptable and outrageous attack on commercial shipping, a UK national died. It is absolutely vital that Iran and every other country respects the freedoms of navigation around the world, and the UK will continue to insist on that.”
Government passed over 171 candidates to pick Bullingdon Club ‘chum’ of Boris Johnson for sleaze watchdog role
The government passed over 171 candidates to pick a Bullingdon Club “chum” of Boris Johnson’s to act as sleaze watchdog, ministers have revealed.
Ewen Fergusson, a member of Oxford’s infamous dining club at the same time as the prime minister, was given the role last month.
In an answer to a written parliamentary question from Labour, Cabinet office minister Chloe Smith said that the government had received 173 applications for the two vacancies on the committee; the applications were “carefully considered” and ultimately Mr Fergusson was appointed.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told The Independent: “Being Boris Johnson’s chum from the Bullingdon Club does not qualify you to sit on the watchdog that is supposed to crack down on sleaze and cronyism in our politics. In fact, it should disqualify you”.
She said that Mr Fergusson’s appointment was “an utter joke”.
She added: “Instead of the prime minister appointing his mates to committees we need a fully independent integrity and ethics commission to oversee and stamp out the rampant sleaze and cronyism coming from Downing Street that has polluted our democracy”.
Policy correspondent Jon Stone reports.
Speaking on LBC radio this afternoon, Jim McMahon said: “Right from the start we’ve been calling for a simplified system that is easy to understand and gives people a very clear message if a country is risky and people shouldn’t be going there. And a very clear message of confidence” for when countries are considered safe for travel.
He said that when the government’s traffic light system first came out, the ambiguity around the “amber” in the traffic light system just “doesn’t make sense”.
He said that the number of categories was a “confused mess”, adding that he understood why the industry was “tearing its hair out”.
Tory chair defends party donations system
The co-chairman of the Conservative party has said that government policy “is in no way influenced by the donations the party receives – they are entirely separate” amid fresh concerns over “sleaze” from Labour.
Amanda Milling responded to Labour party chair Anneliese Dodd’s letter – which called on the Tories to “come clean” and publish a list of ministers who met with financial backers through a secretive “advisory board” – with a letter of her own.
Ms Milling wrote: “All political parties raise money and accept donations in order to pay their staff and campaign in elections.
“Indeed in the past year the Labour Party has taken just over £1.2 mn from Unite. Due to Labour infighting, this has fallen by over £4.5mn since August 2019.
“Over the weekend I read that the Labour Party is now seeking donations from billionaire businessmen, such as Lord Sainsbury and Sir Trevor Chinn.
“I would also like to remind you that the Labour party runs its own Chair Circle Membership group and the Rose Network whose members can pay a fee to get access to Sir Keir Starmer, yourself, and other senior Labour party shadow cabinet ministers.
“Government policy is in no way influenced by the donations the party receives – they are entirely separate. Any donation made to the Conservative Party is properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission and published by them.”
