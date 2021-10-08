Boris Johnson news – live: Government ‘failing’ as schools told to ‘stock up on tinned food’ amid shortages
Ministers have been accused of “failing” schools after some faced disruption and were told to stock up on tinned food amid supply chain issues – just one month into the new academic year.
Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has written to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi urging him to meet school governors and local councillors to discuss the crisis while Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green accused the Tories of “burying their heads in the sand”.
It comes after it emerged one of the UK’s largest canteen suppliers wrote to school catering staff advising them they should “top up on long life, dried, tinned and frozen products to ensure that there will always be some form of food available”.
ISS, which supplies 450 schools, said food availability for school canteens was being impacted by a shortage of HGV drivers as well as a lack of staff and import delays, according to an email seen by ITV.
As a result, Ms Green called for a plan to recruit and train more lorry drivers to ease shortages, saying: “No school must be left without the food supplies it needs, and no child left going hungry.”
Shapps responds to Marcus Rashford criticism of UC cut
Some lines from Grant Shapps now, who is doing the media rounds this morning.
The transport secretary praised Marcus Rashford as a “fantastic advocate” after the footballer said the Conservative conference in Manchester would have been a good time for the party to reach out to him.
“I know the prime minister has spoken to him, I think I’m right in saying more than once, as well, in the past,” Mr Shapps said, before going on to defend the Tories’ decision to revoke the £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit.
Stressing the government had done “everything it can” to help people who struggled throughout the pandemic, he told BBC Breakfast:
“Governments have to make decisions, and I know that for example with Universal Credit it made the decision proactively without any prompting to add in the £20 a week to give people additional support during coronavirus.
“It was for a limited period for coronavirus. Coronavirus has come to an end.”
France increases pressure on UK over post-Brexit fishing rights
Pierre Karleskind, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Fisheries, warns a bilateral cooperation between the EU and Britain could be at risk as tensions brew:
‘Secret’ PPE contract handed to Tory donor now worth £11m
Following my last post, Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to end “secrecy” after it emerged that a Covid contract handed to a Conservative Party donor’s firm is still under wraps after 18 months.
Clipper Logistics – whose boss has donated £730,000 to the Tories – secured a deal to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) last year without facing any rival bids.
Government figures show the deal for the firm’s services was renewed at £650,000 a month – which means the contract has cost the taxpayer an estimated £11m, reports Adam Forrest.
Starmer condemns ‘crony contracts’ handed out during Covid
Here’s some more from Sir Keir Starmer’s interview with BBC Breakfast, during which the Labour leader said he would pay for his party’s commitments by cutting “waste in the system”.
Pointing to what he called “crony contracts” handed out during the pandemic, he said:
“Don’t say to me that money isn’t available, the government is making choices. I’m surprised anybody quarrels with the idea that we need to cut this waste of billions of pounds. How can it be right to have that amount of waste in the system? So we would deal with that waste by having an Office for Value for Money.
“But when it comes to taxation, the big divide between us and the government is the government wants to tax working people through National Insurance, we say it should be those with the broadest shoulders.
“The example I’ve given many times and put it to the prime minister, under his scheme for tax the National Insurance scheme, a landlord with many properties doesn’t pay a penny more. But the tenants of that landlord who are in work, have to pay a tax hike that the prime minister said he wouldn’t impose on them when he went into the general election in 2019. That cannot be right.”
When pressed, though, Sir Keir would not name an income figure at which people would need to pay more tax under his Labour government.
Starmer accuses PM of ‘turning on the poorest’ over UC cut
Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of “effectively turning on the poorest in our society” over the scrapping of the Universal Credit uplift.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader said families “desperately need that uplift in Universal Credit to make ends meet”.
“And it comes, this cut, at the worst possible time because prices are going up,” he continued.
“Whether that’s fuel or food, or energy prices, and this is going to drive families and children into poverty and for the government to turn on the poorest as we come out of the pandemic is just so wrong.”
Lib Dems accuse Tories of ‘failing yet again’ over school supply issues
More on school food shortages now. Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has written to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi calling for him to urgently meet school caterers, school governors and local councillors to discuss the crisis after the party heard of “stark issues” with food shortages.
In his letter to Mr Zahawi, Sir Ed said:
“Across the country, I have heard from Liberal Democrat councillors and schools about some stark issues with food disruption in our schools for our children.
“Parents have endured so much and worked so hard during the pandemic but it seems your government has failed them yet again. The least you can do is ensure a hot meal at their school for their children.
“For months you and your fellow ministers have been warned about the effects the shortage crisis could have on our economy and our everyday lives, now we see this reality coming true. For you to not have this on your radar is both surprising and a shocking abduction of leadership.”
Schools told to ‘stock up on tinned food’ amid fears of shortages
Schools have been urged to stock up on food ahead of anticipated shortages, with the government accused of “failing” some which have already faced disruption to supplies.
One of the largest canteen suppliers in the UK has written to school catering staff advising them they should stock up on frozen and tinned food to ensure that children are properly fed over the winter, reports Eleanor Sly.
ISS, which supplies 450 schools, told parents in a statement that their “ability to continue to provide nutritious school meals is not being impacted by the well-publicised shortages of items that the UK is currently experiencing” however a leaked email from the supplier - seen by ITV - suggests some schools are already being urged to stock up on dried, freezer and tinned food immediately.
Labour and the Lib Dems accused the government of not doing enough over supply chain issues.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics blog. Stay tuned while we bring you the latest updates as supply chain issues continue to wreak havoc among industries.
