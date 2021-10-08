✕ Close Nadhim Zahawi fumbles in BBC interview about teachers’ pay

Ministers have been accused of “failing” schools after some faced disruption and were told to stock up on tinned food amid supply chain issues – just one month into the new academic year.

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, has written to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi urging him to meet school governors and local councillors to discuss the crisis while Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green accused the Tories of “burying their heads in the sand”.

It comes after it emerged one of the UK’s largest canteen suppliers wrote to school catering staff advising them they should “top up on long life, dried, tinned and frozen products to ensure that there will always be some form of food available”.

ISS, which supplies 450 schools, said food availability for school canteens was being impacted by a shortage of HGV drivers as well as a lack of staff and import delays, according to an email seen by ITV.

As a result, Ms Green called for a plan to recruit and train more lorry drivers to ease shortages, saying: “No school must be left without the food supplies it needs, and no child left going hungry.”

