✕ Close Business Secretary defends government handling of energy crisis

Business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is as “certain” as he can be that gas supplies will stay on this winter.

Speaking on TV this morning, he also ruled out agreeing to energy suppliers’ demands to lift the energy price cap in the spring.

Mr Kwarteng said that there would be no prospect of imposing a new green levy on heating bills for at least a year during the energy crisis that has seen prices for gas and electricity reach record highs.

Meanwhile, none of the £54 million the UK promised France to help support efforts to stop migrant crossings has been paid, according to the French government.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said “not one euro has been paid” of the fund, that was pledged earlier this year, following his visit to Dunkirk yesterday.

Home secretary Priti Patel recently threatened to withhold the funding unless more people were stopped from reaching the UK.

At least 1,100 people crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats over Friday and Saturday, official Home Office figures show.

More than 17,000 people have made the dangerous trip in 2021, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.