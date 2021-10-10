Boris Johnson news – live: Kwarteng ‘certain’ on winter gas supply, as UK pays France ‘nothing’ over migrants
Business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he is as “certain” as he can be that gas supplies will stay on this winter.
Speaking on TV this morning, he also ruled out agreeing to energy suppliers’ demands to lift the energy price cap in the spring.
Mr Kwarteng said that there would be no prospect of imposing a new green levy on heating bills for at least a year during the energy crisis that has seen prices for gas and electricity reach record highs.
Meanwhile, none of the £54 million the UK promised France to help support efforts to stop migrant crossings has been paid, according to the French government.
Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said “not one euro has been paid” of the fund, that was pledged earlier this year, following his visit to Dunkirk yesterday.
Home secretary Priti Patel recently threatened to withhold the funding unless more people were stopped from reaching the UK.
At least 1,100 people crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats over Friday and Saturday, official Home Office figures show.
More than 17,000 people have made the dangerous trip in 2021, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.
‘Reasonable’ for PM to be on holiday, business secretary says
The business secretary has defended Boris Johnson for reportedly taking a holiday on the Costa del Sol as the government battles to stem the damage from the supply chain crisis on multiple fronts.
“I believe he has gone away. I'm not sure where he's gone,” Kwasi Kwarteng told Times Radio.
“But what I would say is I am in regular contact with him. He’s also had a year-and-a-half in which he's almost lost his life to Covid, his mother passed away very sadly two or three weeks ago and he may have decided to take a short break. I think that's something reasonable.
“I'm in regular WhatsApp contact with him, I spoke to him only a few days ago. I'm not sure when he's supposed to have left the country.”
Downing Street police deprive PM pizza over safety concerns
Much to Boris Johnson’s annoyance and hunger pangs, his fast-food deliveries often get turned away by police at the gates of Downing Street – according to a report.
The Sunday Times reported that the pizza delivery “nightmare” happens even when officers are asked to let the deliveries through.
The source said: “No matter how many times [Mr Johnson] says, ‘Please, please, please, can you let this pizza through’, they say, ‘No’.”
Boris and his government ‘patently not in control’ – Tory peer
While a poll shows that a majority of Tory members are happy with the state of their party, a peer described PM Boris Johnson as “lurching from crisis to crisis”.
Michael Heseltine, who is a former deputy PM that served under Margaret Thatcher and John Major, said that the current government is “patently not in control”.
He told Sky News that Mr Johnson’s promises to “level up” the country and “take back control” after Brexit ring hollow.
Lord Heseltine said: “Can you show me any area where you think this government has actually achieved a greater degree of control?
“It’s lurching from crisis to crisis and it is patently not in control.”
Tory members optimistic about election chances – poll
Most Conservative members are optimistic that their party will win the next election, according to a poll.
The majority of people polled by website Conservative Home said they believe the Tories will hold office.
About 20 per cent of the 839 members surveyed said they think Labour would win a majority or rule in a coalition at the next general election currently set for 2024.
It appears that most Tory members have full confidence in PM Boris Johnson and his ministers following a string of crises brought to focus by the pandemic, Brexit, and the government’s own failings.
But the Conservative Home blog – independent from the party and owned by former party chairman Lord Ashcroft – does not give any details as to when the survey was carried out.
Optimism could have been buoyed by the party’s conference that was held earlier this month.
Irish minister accuses UK of destroying relations with EU
Simon Coveney has questioned if the UK wants “a breakdown in relations” with the EU in a heated late-night Twitter spat with Brexit negotiator Lord Frost.
Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister was responding to reports of a speech that the peer is preparing to give in Lisbon in Tuesday.
Lord Frost is to make removing the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland a red-line issue.
Mr Coveney accused him of making demands he knew the EU would not agree to engineer a breakdown in relations.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has the full story
Lord Frost accuses EU of ‘not listening’ to his Brexit demands in late-night posts
Ireland’s foreign minister accuses UK of deliberately engineering breakdown in negotiations
At least 1,100 migrants crossed Channel on Friday and Saturday
More than 1,100 people crossed the English Channel to the UK aboard small boats over Friday and Saturday, official figures show.
Numbers released by the Home Office this morning show that at least 624 people reached the UK on Friday aboard 23 boats, with 491 people crossing on Saturday aboard 17 boats.
The journeys were made following a 10-day stretch when bad weather made crossings impossible.
‘EU ending sausage war won’t fix NI Brexit protocol’ – Frost
The EU has been asked to go further than removing its ban on British sausages to resolve a Northern Ireland Protocol dispute.
Brexit minister Lord Frost is to make a speech in Lisbon on Tuesday in which he will call for “significant” changes to the post-Brexit agreement he negotiated, including to the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.
His warning will come a day before the EU is expected to produce plans to resolve issues with the protocol, which has led to economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain.
Brussels is likely to propose that chilled meats can continue crossing the Irish Sea from Britain after the end of current grace periods, in a move to end the so-called sausage wars.
But Lord Frost will use his speech to warn that compromises must go far further, and that the EU “needs to show ambition and willingness to tackle the fundamental issues at the heart of the protocol head on.”
Lord Frost will also share a new legal text with the European Commission to propose the “foundation” for a new protocol to support the Good Friday Agreement.
Kwarteng suggests Brits wrap up warm amid energy crisis
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested wrapping up warmer this winter could help people during the energy crisis.
He was asked on Sky News whether he is advising people to wear another woolly jumper and pair of socks instead of increasing the heat on their thermostats.
Mr Kwarteng replied: “It’s up to people – it’s amazing how different people’s cold thresholds can be very different.
“Some people feel comfortable wrapped up in lots of different clothes, others wear relatively little – I think people should be sensible. I think people should do what they feel comfortable with.”
Pressed if he was telling people to turn down their thermostat and wrap up warmer, he said: “My job as an energy minister is not to tell people how many layers of clothing they should wear, that’s not really my job.”
Mr Kwarteng was unable to guarantee there will be no interruptions to gas supply this winter but said he is “as certain as I could be” that it will continue unhindered.
He told Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday: “I’m very committed and convinced that we will have full energy supply.”
France says UK has paid it ‘not one Euro’ to stop crossings
None of the £54 million the UK promised France to help support efforts to stop migrant crossings has been paid.
Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said “not one euro has been paid”, following his visit to Dunkirk yesterday.
Home secretary Priti Patel recently threatened to withhold the funding unless more people were stopped from reaching the UK.
The call came as a charity which observes migrants arriving in small boats across the English Channel said the consequences of using controversial pushback tactics could be “horrific”.
Kim Bryan from Channel Rescue said in the last two weeks her group had spotted, from the cliffs of Dover, Border Force officials practising a pushback using jet-skis.
She told BBC Breakfast on Sunday: “These boats are incredibly flimsy. Just the wash from jet-skis going around them in the first place could cause them to capsize.”
The Home Office’s permanent secretary, Matthew Rycroft, last month said only a “small proportion” of boats could legally be turned back towards France using the tactics.
It comes after a large number of people are thought to have succeeded in reaching the UK on Friday by the small boats.
House price hikes as much as triple the local average salary
Homes are earning more than the people who live in them in huge swathes of England, new Labour Party analysis seen by The Independent found.
In 40 per cent of the country, the average annual growth in domestic property prices last year outstripped the total average wage in the area by as much as two or three times.
Labour housing spokesperson Lucy Powell said the figures were proof that the link between hard work and a stable home has been broken, after 11 years of a Conservative government which claims to support home-ownership.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports
House price rises outstrip salaries in huge swathes of country
Exclusive: Property price hikes over 12 months as much as two or three times local average wage, finds Labour research
