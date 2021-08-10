✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

David Cameron is reported to have made more than £7m from his advisory role at Greensill Capital before it collapsed, piling more pressure on the government over the lobbying scandal.

The former prime minister used his influence to ask the government whether it would invest in Greensill, leading to a series of inquiries into his conduct after the company went into administration.

Emails seen by BBC Panorama allegedly show exchanges between the bank and Mr Cameron which detail the value of his shares. It is thought he made roughly $10m (£7.2m) for his 30 months of work at the company.

The former Tory leader’s spokesperson denied that he had earned “anything like” that figure, adding that he “deeply regrets” Greensill’s collapse.

Elsewhere, Boris Johnson’s team have downplayed rumours of a rift between him and the chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Boris Johnson was thinking of demoting Mr Sunak to health secretary in a cabinet reshuffle.

The prime minister’s spokesperson quelled such speculation on Tuesday, saying the pair had worked “in lockstep” throughout the pandemic and stressing there are no plans for a reshuffle.