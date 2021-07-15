Boris Johnson news – live: Ministers urged to levy £3bn sugar and salt tax in fight against junk food diets
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
The government should impose a sugar and salt tax to remedy Britain’s “malfunctioning” appetites and poor diets, cut meat consumption by nearly a third and help tackle climate change, according to the newly published National Food Strategy review.
Drawn up by restaurateur Henry Dimbleby, the report warns that what we eat, and how it is produced, is doing “terrible damage” to the environment and health, contributing to 64,000 deaths a year in England and placing an unsustainable burden on the NHS.
A “world first” levy of £3 a kilo on sugar and £6 a kilo on salt sold wholesale for use in processed food, restaurants and catering is its most significant recommendation. This would raise between £2.9 and 3.4bn a year, the report says, some of which could be spent addressing the inequalities around food, such as expanding free school meals to another 1.1 million children who need them.
Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of food waste charity FareShare, told BBC Breakfast this morning: “This is the most important set of changes as to how we live our lives that has happened in my lifetime and the government really needs to take notice of this.”
- Warning to PM that ‘levelling up’ must amount to more than quick-fix changes for electoral gain
- Frost admits it’s ‘too much trouble’ for firms to trade with Northern Ireland
- Tory MPs who hyped Brexit fishing benefits have abandoned us, fishermen say
- Is Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise achievable?
Govt told to impose ‘world first’ sugar and salt tax to tackle obesity
Meat consumption must fall by 30 per cent over the next 10 years if we are to get to grips with the interlinked climate, nature and health crises, according to a government report.
The National Food Strategy – England’s first major review of the food system in more than 70 years – says the government should invest £1bn in research into how to improve the national diet and the sustainability of farming practices.
It also urges the government to set a world first tax on sugar and salt to help tackle obesity and Britain’s addiction to junk food. It recommends a levy of £3 per kilo for sugar and £6 per kilo for salt sold wholesale for use in processed foods, restaurants and catering businesses.
Our climate correspondent Daisy Dunne has the full report:
Salt and sugar tax needed to tackle health crisis, says major report
Call comes from first major review of England’s food system in more than 70 years
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK politics as the National Food Strategy is published. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and reactions as experts call it a “vital” review of our everyday practices.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies