The government should impose a sugar and salt tax to remedy Britain’s “malfunctioning” appetites and poor diets, cut meat consumption by nearly a third and help tackle climate change, according to the newly published National Food Strategy review.

Drawn up by restaurateur Henry Dimbleby, the report warns that what we eat, and how it is produced, is doing “terrible damage” to the environment and health, contributing to 64,000 deaths a year in England and placing an unsustainable burden on the NHS.

A “world first” levy of £3 a kilo on sugar and £6 a kilo on salt sold wholesale for use in processed food, restaurants and catering is its most significant recommendation. This would raise between £2.9 and 3.4bn a year, the report says, some of which could be spent addressing the inequalities around food, such as expanding free school meals to another 1.1 million children who need them.

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of food waste charity FareShare, told BBC Breakfast this morning: “This is the most important set of changes as to how we live our lives that has happened in my lifetime and the government really needs to take notice of this.”