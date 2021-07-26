Boris Johnson news – live: PM ends isolation, as doctors mull striking over ‘bitterly disappointing’ pay rise
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s 10-day quarantine is expected to finish at the end of Monday, after the pair initially opted to take part in a pilot testing scheme that would have allowed them to skip isolation.
Public anger at the proposal forced the prime minister and chancellor into another embarassing U-turn last week but the quarantine period is now due to end.
It comes amid a backlash to the proposed 3 per cent NHS pay rise which has been described as “bitterly disappointing” by the British Medical Association (BMA).
Consultants in England will now be asked whether they would back industrial action over the pay offer with Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the BMA’s consultants committee, saying it showed “once again how little the government values the dedication and expertise of consultants in England”.
Doctors asked to consider striking over NHS pay offer
Senior doctors in England are being asked whether they would support strike action over the government’s proposed 3 per cent pay rise for staff.
No 10 has said the £2.2bn-rise would come out of the existing health service’s budget – but medics say the offer is “bitterly disappointing”.
Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the British Medical Association’s consultants committee, said it was “another effective pay cut“ and demonstrated “once again how little the government values the dedication and expertise of consultants in England - many of whom have been brought to the brink of breaking point by the pressures of the past 18 months”.
He said: “Consultants have given their all in leading the fight against Covid-19, some at the expense of their own health, others with their lives. And this pressure will only intensify as we begin to tackle the backlog of delayed treatment caused by the pandemic.”
Boris Johnson due to end self-isolation at Chequers
Boris Johnson is due to end his self-isolation at Chequers on Monday.
Both Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak had to enter 10 days of quarantine over a contact with the health secretary, Sajid Javid.
The prime minister’s quarantine in his Chequers country residence is expected to finish at the end of Monday, as is the chancellor’s.
The pair were forced into an embarassing U-turn having first sought to avoid quarantining by opting for a testing pilot scheme which is only available to a limited number of people.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK political news on Monday.
