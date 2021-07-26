✕ Close Related video: Boris Johnson announces he is self-isolating

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s 10-day quarantine is expected to finish at the end of Monday, after the pair initially opted to take part in a pilot testing scheme that would have allowed them to skip isolation.

Public anger at the proposal forced the prime minister and chancellor into another embarassing U-turn last week but the quarantine period is now due to end.

It comes amid a backlash to the proposed 3 per cent NHS pay rise which has been described as “bitterly disappointing” by the British Medical Association (BMA).

Consultants in England will now be asked whether they would back industrial action over the pay offer with Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the BMA’s consultants committee, saying it showed “once again how little the government values the dedication and expertise of consultants in England”.