Boris Johnson’s new plan to clamp down on crime will “divide communities” and “compound discrimination”, campaigners have warned.

The government’s proposals include the removal of limits on the police’s stop and search powers and the introduction of “more visible” community service for offenders.

Liberty, a human rights organisation, said the strategy would “compound discrimination in Britain and divide communities”, while Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised the prime minister’s pledge to give crime victims a named officer to contact about their case as a “ridiculous gimmick”.

Another idea being considered is for some prison leavers to wear “alcohol tags”, which detect alcohol in a person’s sweat, in a bid to drive down alcohol-related crime.

Meanwhile, the EU has released proposals to simplify the North Ireland protocol, amid a dispute between the bloc and the UK on post-Brexit trade arrangements.

The UK government said the plans on food and animals need to go further.