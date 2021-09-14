✕ Close Home Office refuses to provide clarity for 3,000 Afghans in UK asylum system

The government has issued a fresh warning to the EU that it is not afraid to unilaterally suspend the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol agreed by Boris Johnson last year if officials continue to dismiss renegotiations.

Brexit minister David Frost told the House of Lords on Monday night that the EU should take the UK’s proposals to renegotiate part of the Protocol “seriously” if it wanted to avoid Article 16 being invoked, which allows either side to suspend the arrangement if it is deemed as having a significant impact on everyday life.

“They would be making a significant mistake if they thought we were not ready to use Article 16 safeguards if that is our only choice to deal with the situation in front of us,” Lord Frost told peers.

It comes days after his Brussels counterpart, Maros Sefcovic, the joint head of the EU-UK partnership council, told NI’s Democratic Unionist party (DUP) to “dial down the rhetoric” after it threatened to collapse Stormont over the feud.

Meanwhile, the PM is mourning the death of his 79-year-old mother, the artist Charlotte Johnson Wahl. She died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital on Monday, according to a death notice issued by the family in The Times.