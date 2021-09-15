Brexit news – live: Key border checks delayed again as Labour calls on Tories to oppose Universal Credit cut
Latest developments as they happen
Related video: UK to extend Northern Ireland’s Brexit grace periods
Ministers have announced that a host of border red tape for EU imports set to come into force from October and January next year will be delayed until July 2022.
These include physical checks on food and other animal-related products and mark the third such delay, giving EU exporters to the UK an advantage over those exporting goods in the other direction.
It comes as Labour will today challenge Conservative MPs “to do the right thing” and back a vote calling for the government to scrap its plans to cut Universal Credit.
Ministers have come under sustained pressure to reverse its decision to end the £20 uplift introduced to support families during the coronavirus pandemic.
During an opposition day debate on Wednesday, Labour will call on Tory MPs who oppose the welfare cut to vote with them in a non-binding motion.
Lords criticised for inviting ‘fringe’ climate denial group to give evidence in parliament
A House of Lords committee has been criticised for inviting a “fringe” group which campaigns against climate action to give evidence on carbon policy.
The Global Warming Policy Foundation was invited by peers to give evidence to an inquiry on reaching net zero and appeared before them on Tuesday.
But environmental groups questioned why the committee would “waste their valuable time” hearing from the organisation, which they said had been “so widely and repeatedly found to be wrong”.
Read more here:
Lords criticised for inviting ‘fringe’ climate denial group to parliament
Global Warming Policy Foundation campaigns against renewable energy
Labour urges Tory MPs to oppose Universal Credit cut
Labour is to call on Tory MPs to back a vote calling for the government to scrap its plans to cut Universal Credit during an opposition day debate on Wednesday.
Ministers have come under sustained pressure to reverse its decision to end the £20 uplift introduced to support families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is more:
Labour challenges Tory MPs to ‘do the right thing’ and oppose Universal Credit cut
Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Reynolds called on Tory MPs to ‘do the right thing’
Government again delays key border checks on EU imports
The government has announced that it will delay a host of border red tape for EU imports from October and January next year until July 2022.
These include physical checks on food and other animal-related products which were due in January next year. It comes after The Independent reported that the necessary infrastructure would not be ready in time.
As late as Thursday last week, the government was suggesting that businesses should still prepare for the already delayed deadlines for new paperwork from October and physical checks in January.
Here is the story:
Government delays key Brexit border checks
Extension comes after warnings infrastructure for new checks would not be ready in time
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK political news.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies