Ministers have announced that a host of border red tape for EU imports set to come into force from October and January next year will be delayed until July 2022.

These include physical checks on food and other animal-related products and mark the third such delay, giving EU exporters to the UK an advantage over those exporting goods in the other direction.

It comes as Labour will today challenge Conservative MPs “to do the right thing” and back a vote calling for the government to scrap its plans to cut Universal Credit.

Ministers have come under sustained pressure to reverse its decision to end the £20 uplift introduced to support families during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an opposition day debate on Wednesday, Labour will call on Tory MPs who oppose the welfare cut to vote with them in a non-binding motion.