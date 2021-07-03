✕ Close Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference

The UK faces a “series of rolling crises” over the Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland, cabinet ministers have warned after the EU agreed a three-month delay to restrictions on the sale of sausages across the Irish Sea.

Brexit minister David Frost, who negotiated the protocol, and Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis welcomed the extension but warned the issue could be repeated again in future.

They claimed that the EU was “taking a theological approach that was frozen in time” and risking damage to the Good Friday Agreement, adding: “The current process to resolve all these difficulties is not working and risks creating a series of rolling crises as we lurch from one deadline to another.”

It came hours after Boris Johnson claimed “the wurst is over” in relation to the so-called “sausage wars” and German chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “optimistic” about pragmatic solutions to trade issues.

Follow live updates below...