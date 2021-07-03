Boris Johnson news – live: UK faces ‘series of rolling crises’ over Brexit protocol, say ministers
Follow the latest developments in UK politics
Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference
The UK faces a “series of rolling crises” over the Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland, cabinet ministers have warned after the EU agreed a three-month delay to restrictions on the sale of sausages across the Irish Sea.
Brexit minister David Frost, who negotiated the protocol, and Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis welcomed the extension but warned the issue could be repeated again in future.
They claimed that the EU was “taking a theological approach that was frozen in time” and risking damage to the Good Friday Agreement, adding: “The current process to resolve all these difficulties is not working and risks creating a series of rolling crises as we lurch from one deadline to another.”
It came hours after Boris Johnson claimed “the wurst is over” in relation to the so-called “sausage wars” and German chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “optimistic” about pragmatic solutions to trade issues.
Follow live updates below...
German chancellor Angela Merkel also expressed optimism about the prospects of fully-vaccinated British holidaymakers travelling to Europe quarantine-free.
Mrs Merkel suggested restrictions could be eased soon for “double-jabbed” Brits travelling to Germany, as the Delta variant continues to spread outside the UK. The German leader had been behind a push to coordinate other EU countries to clamp down on travel from the UK.
But appearing beside Boris Johnson on a visit to the UK, she took a different tack and said her country could lift travel restrictions for those who have had two injections in the “foreseeable” future.
Merkel says Germany could lift travel restrictions on double-jabbed Britons in ‘foreseeable future’
But Boris Johnson fails to extract immediate commitment from chancellor to lift controls
UK faces ‘a series of rolling crises’ over Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland, warns Lord Frost
You might have thought the latest Brexit crisis was over, after the EU agreed to a three-month delay to restrictions on the sale of chilled meats from the UK to Northern Ireland.
Boris Johnson had claimed the "wurst is behind us" in the so-called “sausage war”
following his summit with German chancellor Angela Merkel, who said she was optimistic of solutions to trade difficulties.
However, Brexit minister Lord Frost has now issued another salvo in their ongoing attempt to get the EU to water down the protocol that he himself negotiated.
In an article in the Irish Times, Lord Frost and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis said that the extension "addresses only a small part of the underlying problem".
They called for a "new balance" to be reached and again accused the EU of taking an overly strict approach to the regulations - this time calling it “a theological approach frozen in time”.
They said: "The current process to resolve all these difficulties is not working and risks creating a series of rolling crises as we lurch from one deadline to another.
"In short, a seriously unbalanced situation is developing in the way the Protocol is operating - this risks economic harm in Northern Ireland and damage, in turn, to the essential balance within the Belfast Agreement itself."
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of UK politics today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies