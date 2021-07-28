Government failed to consult police on crime plan

✕ Close Related video: Boris Johnson says stop and search policy is ‘kind and loving’

The government failed to consult Britain’s most senior police officers about Boris Johnson’s new crime plan – and some were not even aware it was being drawn up.

The measures include electronic tags on burglars, longer sentences for some crimes, and an extension of controversial blanket stop-and-search powers.

But police bodies and victims’ advocates say they were only sent the full details on Tuesday – a day after it had been distributed to members of the media.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told The Independent it showed how “arrogant and dismissive” of policing the government is.

Meanwhile, Brussels has paused its legal action against the UK over alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed last year.

In a surprise move on Tuesday, the European Commission said it was doing so in the hope that solutions to outstanding issues with the UK-EU post-Brexit trade agreement - signed in December - could be found.