Boris Johnson news – live: Government failed to consult police on crime plan as EU pauses Brexit legal action
The government failed to consult Britain’s most senior police officers about Boris Johnson’s new crime plan – and some were not even aware it was being drawn up.
The measures include electronic tags on burglars, longer sentences for some crimes, and an extension of controversial blanket stop-and-search powers.
But police bodies and victims’ advocates say they were only sent the full details on Tuesday – a day after it had been distributed to members of the media.
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told The Independent it showed how “arrogant and dismissive” of policing the government is.
Meanwhile, Brussels has paused its legal action against the UK over alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed last year.
In a surprise move on Tuesday, the European Commission said it was doing so in the hope that solutions to outstanding issues with the UK-EU post-Brexit trade agreement - signed in December - could be found.
UK in store for ‘very strong’ economic recovery if it takes ‘cautious approach’, says Boris Johnson
The prime minister said the UK could be in store for a “very strong” economic recovery from coronavirus as long it takes a “cautious approach” towards returning to pre-pandemic behaviours.
Speaking to LBC, Boris Johnson said: “Jobs are coming back and you’ll see this data from the IMF today.
“It is clear that, if we’re sensible and we continue to take a cautious approach, we can see a very, very strong recovery.”
Asked whether it was certain that those fully vaccinated would be able to escape having to self-isolate from next month if they come into contact with a positive coronavirus case, the Conservative Party leader said: “August 16 is nailed on - there has never been any question of a review date for August 16.
“I’m very pleased that this is a country that now has the highest proportion of vaccinated adults of any country in the world - that is enabling us to make the economic progress we are.”
Boris Johnson won’t ‘weep any hot tears’ over hi-vis ‘chain gangs'
Boris Johnson said he would not “weep any hot tears” for people guilty of anti-social behaviour being made to join “chain gangs”.
Offenders taking part in “community payback” schemes are already required to wear a hi-vis vest while carrying out the unpaid work, but Mr Johnson has called for wider use of the punishments.
The prime minister told LBC Radio: “What I want to see is those who are guilty of anti-social behaviour actually paying their debt to society.
“If that means that they are visibly part of some yellow fluorescent-jacketed chain gang then I am not going to weep any hot tears about that, I think that’s a good thing.”
Prime minister ‘urges’ Sadiq Khan to better tackle knife crime
Boris Johnson has said “more could be done to fight knife crime”.
The prime minister “urged” the Mayor of London to do better to tackle the issue.
He said: “For me it’s about taking responsibility. If you remember in 2008 when I came in as mayor it was a grim scene. There was nobody taking responsibility for it.
“I think I would like to work with the London mayoralty to fight this problem. It can be fixed by being tough on gangs, tough on the kids carrying knife. I believe stop and search is a big part of that.”
Boris Johnson backs home secretary in row over police pay freeze
Boris Johnson backed home secretary Priti Patel in her row with the Police Federation over the pay freeze for all but the lowest-paid officers.
The prime minister said: “I have got absolutely every confidence in the home secretary.”
He told LBC Radio: “No one would want to pay our fantastic police more than I would. We are just going through a tough time financially for the government, I think most people do understand that.
“I just ask people to recognise that but also that the government is doing what it can to expand police numbers as fast as we can, also to give them things that they need - more body-worn cameras, greater ability to use Tasers, more powers for instance over stop and search, and protections against unreasonable behaviour by members of the public, assaults that all too often they face.”
Government failed to consult police on crime plan
The government has been accused of being “arrogant and dismissive” after it emerged Britain’s top police officers were not consulted about Boris Johnson’s new plan to “beat crime” – or even aware it was being drawn up.
