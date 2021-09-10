✕ Close Related: Starmer criticises PM over NI take hike

Shortages of some products on supermarket shelves due to Britain's ongoing supply chain crisis could be permanent, a leading industry figure has said.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the food and drink federation, said the days when UK consumers could pick up almost any product they like are over.

"The result of the labour shortages is that the just-in-time system that has sustained supermarkets, convenience stores and restaurants - so the food has arrived on shelf or in the kitchen, just when you need it - is no longer working.

"And I don't think it will work again, I think we will see we are now in for permanent shortages," he said.

Elsewhere, Labour has taken a surprise poll lead after support for the Conservatives slumped to its lowest level since the general election on the back of Boris Johnson’s tax rise.