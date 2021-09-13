✕ Close Coffey defends £20 Universal Credit U-turn and claims uplift was ‘temporary’

The Labour Party has warned Boris Johnson that his plans to increase National Insurance (NI) payments by 1.25 per cent will disproportionately effect hospitality and retail workers – leaving them as much as £1,000 worse off a year.

Combined with the government’s planned cuts to Universal Credit (UC), and plans to freeze the income tax personal allowance, Labour said the latest Tory proposal would take £1,130 away from a hospitality worker and more than £1,100 from social care workers, nurses, teaching assistants and supermarket staff.

While the prime minister has insisted that hiking up NI payments to fund health and social care reforms is “the right, the reasonable and the fair approach”, Sir Keir Starmer has accused his opponent of “putting the very wealthiest ahead of working people who have to pick up the bill”.

It comes as Therese Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, defended the government’s decision to reverse the £20 uplift in UC at the end of the month. Asked for her opinion on the matter, Ms Coffey said the boost was only ever “temporary” and introduced because of the pandemic.