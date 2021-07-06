✕ Close Related video: Newly-elected Labour MP for Batley and Spen is sworn in

Boris Johnson has been warned that he could “accidentally disenfranchise” many of the Tory voters he needs in the north of England if he chooses to introduce mandatory photo ID at elections.

A new poll by YouGov found that the impact of the proposed new rules would be felt strongest in the north of England, where one in 14 people do not have a suitable form of photographic identification.

Labour, along with some senior Tories and civil society groups, has accused the government of using “Trumpian tactics” in an attempt to “rig democracy” with the proposals.

Meanwhile, MPs voted for a “draconian” policing bill on Monday that would give police powers to impose restrictions based on noise and even ban demonstrations by a single person.

The Liberal Democrats’ home affairs spokesperson, Alistair Carmichael, warned that the laws would “undermine the proud British tradition of standing up for what we believe in and respecting others’ rights to do the same”.