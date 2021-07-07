Boris Johnson news – live: Health minister under pressure as inquiry launched into use of private emails
Follow the latest updates from Westminster
Related video: Angela Rayner demands investigation into Hancock’s use of private email
Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure following the launch of two official investigations, including one into the use of private emails for government work.
Health minister Lord Bethell, alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock, reportedly routinely used private email accounts to conduct official business, raising concerns about transparency and security.
The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham announced on Tuesday that she was mounting a formal inquiry into the use of private correspondence channels in the Department of Health and Social Care.
At the same time, the Lords Commissioner for Standards is investigating a complaint that Lord Bethell sponsored a parliamentary pass for Mr Hancock’s former aide Gina Coladangelo - who he was caught kissing on leaked CCTV footage.
Watchdog launches investigation into ministers’ use of private email
The Information Commissioner has launched an investigation into “concerning” suggestions that private email accounts were used by ministers at the Department of Health and Social Care.
Reports have claimed that former health secretary Matt Hancock and current minister Lord Bethell often used their private emails when discussing government business, prompting transparency fears.
Our reporter, Eleanor Sly, has the full story below:
Information watchdog launches investigation into health ministers’ use of private email
Claims ministers conducted ‘sensitive official business’ on private email are ‘concerning’ says Elizabeth Denham
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics today.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies