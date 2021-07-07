✕ Close Related video: Angela Rayner demands investigation into Hancock’s use of private email

Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure following the launch of two official investigations, including one into the use of private emails for government work.

Health minister Lord Bethell, alongside former health secretary Matt Hancock, reportedly routinely used private email accounts to conduct official business, raising concerns about transparency and security.

The Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham announced on Tuesday that she was mounting a formal inquiry into the use of private correspondence channels in the Department of Health and Social Care.

At the same time, the Lords Commissioner for Standards is investigating a complaint that Lord Bethell sponsored a parliamentary pass for Mr Hancock’s former aide Gina Coladangelo - who he was caught kissing on leaked CCTV footage.