✕ Close Leaked recording shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party in No 10

Leaked footage showing senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party last December has prompted anger from MPs, NHS bosses and those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

In the video obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson's then spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the party was “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”.

Sajid David, the health secretary, was due to speak to the BBC on Wednesday morning but pulled out of the key broadcast interview, and the latest development piles pressure on the prime minister, who is due to face a grilling from Keir Starmer and other political opponents during PMQs later today.

The Daily Mirror also reported that former education secretary Gavin Williamson threw a separate party and delivered a short speech at the event last December while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households.