Boris Johnson news – live: PM exempt from self-isolation after Sajid Javid contact as Farage joins GB News
Boris Johnson will not need to self-isolate despite being ‘pinged’ by the Covid Test and Trace app after Sajid Javid revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Instead, the prime minister will undergo a “daily contact testing” pilot scheme alongside the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who also came into contact with the health secretary after he contracted the virus.
The news on Saturday that Mr Javid had caught coronavirus meant a number of ministers and senior officials feared being confined to their homes just as lockdown restrictions in England come to an end on Monday.
It comes as former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has been drafted in to present a programme on the GB News channel amid stubbornly dismal ratings.
Government considers extending vaccines to children
Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has said the government is considering extending the Covid vaccine rollout to children.
Speaking about the issue on Sky News, he said: “We will be taking advice from the JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation], we haven’t yet received their final advice, on whether to extend the vaccine rollout to children.
“That seems like a sensible thing to do and so we will be looking carefully at their advice when we receive it, we expect it very soon, on whether or not we should open the vaccine programme, in the first instance, to those children who are just short of their 18th birthday, to those children who have particular vulnerabilities, and those children who are in households where there are people who are particularly vulnerable.
“That seems like a sensible way for us to proceed but ministers will need to make that decision when they are armed with the final advice from the JCVI.”
Jenrick defends testing pilot scheme offered to PM to avoid isolation
Robert Jenrick has defended the Covid testing pilot that has allowed Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to avoid self-isolating.
The housing secretary told Sky News the scheme offered to senior members of the government was also available to 20 organisations, including Border Force and Transport for London, and would allow them to continue carrying out “important government business”.
He said a special testing centre had been set up in Downing Street and added that it was still a relatively restrictive regime since the PM and chancellor would need to avoid social gatherings and stay at home when they were not carrying out government meetings.
Nigel Farage to host new GB News show
Nigel Farage is to front a new primetime show on GB News as the right-wing TV start-up struggles to pull in viewers.
The former Ukip leader will present an hour-long programme simply called Farage from Monday to Thursday.
He currently presents a Sunday morning show on the channel but will receive a more high profile slot which producers hope will plug a gap in ratings.
Boris Johnson pinged after contact with Covid-positive Sajid Javid - but exempt from self-isolation
Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have both been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of health secretary Sajid Javid after he tested positive for Covid – but the pair will avoid self-isolation under a “daily contact testing” pilot scheme.
Lib Dems say Javid infection boosts case to delay unlocking
The Liberal Democrats are arguing that Sajid Javid’s positive test underlines the case for the government to rethink its plans to unlock fully from Monday.
The party’s health spokeswoman, Munira Wilson, said: “This shows no-one is safe from this deadly virus.
“By easing all restrictions with cases surging, they are experimenting with people’s lives.
“Right now, they are pursuing a strategy of survival of the fittest, where the young and clinically vulnerable will be left defenceless.”
PM could be hit by ‘pingdemic’ as Javid tests positive for Covid
Boris Johnson could join the hundreds of thousands caught by the “pingdemic” and told to self-isolate, after health secretary Sajid Javid revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus.
It is understood that Mr Javid held a lengthy meeting with the prime minister in 10 Downing Street on Friday, just hours before “feeling groggy” in the evening.
He underwent a rapid-turnaround lateral flow test on Saturday morning, which said he was suffering from Covid-19 infection, despite having received two vaccine jabs. The health secretary later said on Saturday evening the results had been confirmed by a PCR test.
The positive result sparked a new Covid scare at the heart of government.
But as our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports, face-to-face meetings inside Downing Street are routinely conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines, so it is possible that the PM may avoid being identified as a contact.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of political events on Sunday as senior members of government wait to hear whether they will spend their self-described “Freedom Day” tomorrow behind closed doors.
