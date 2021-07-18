✕ Close Related video: Health secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid

Boris Johnson will not need to self-isolate despite being ‘pinged’ by the Covid Test and Trace app after Sajid Javid revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Instead, the prime minister will undergo a “daily contact testing” pilot scheme alongside the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who also came into contact with the health secretary after he contracted the virus.

The news on Saturday that Mr Javid had caught coronavirus meant a number of ministers and senior officials feared being confined to their homes just as lockdown restrictions in England come to an end on Monday.

