No 10 has emerged in support of business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, backing a plan to bailout energy firms struggling with costs.
Mr Kwarteng has offered more support to firms including those in the energy intensive industry have warned of halting production in a matter of days if the soaring energy costs weren’t addressed.
A government source confirmed to The Independent that BEIS (Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy) had submitted a plan to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s department, but details of the proposals were not immediately clear.
It comes as the defence sector is the latest to be hit by energy woes as the UK could be forced to rely on other nations for key nuclear and defence components without government intervention.
Amid growing tensions between the two departments, No 10 intervened on Monday to say the government was open to looking at “mitigations” to help the industry.
Rishi Sunak criticised for looking to save billions of aid by ‘recycling’ money from IMF windfall
Rishi Sunak has been criticised for looking to save billions of pounds by “recycling” money from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) windfall as aid spending.
Campaigners believe the chancellor is preparing to use a large portion of the windfall in the overseas aid budget rather than on top of it.
Andrew Mitchell MP, who led the Tory rebellion against the aid cut, said the move would have a “devastating effect on humanitarian causes British people care about and send a terrible message about global Britain”.
Rishi Sunak under fire for ‘planning to recycle billions from IMF as aid money’
Move would be another knock for ‘Global Britain’, say critics
UK job vacancies reach 20-year high, according to latest figures
UK job vacancies have reached a record high according to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.
According to the report, vacancies hit 1.1 million between July and September, the highest level since 2001, with the largest increases in the retail and motor vehicle repair sectors.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the increase was “encouraging.”
“The number of expected redundancies remained very low in September, there are more employees on payrolls than ever before and the unemployment rate has fallen for eight months in a row,” he added.
PM ‘to back’ plans for energy firms bailout
Boris Johnson will reportedly back plans to loan millions to help industries hit by the rise in global gas prices.
Despite concerns from the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, No 10 will reportedly back plans submitted by business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
The government came under fire from heavy industry leaders as soaring energy costs threatens to shut businesses including factories. The Times reported that companies threatened with closure would be given loans to prevent them from shutting down over the winter, and to stop thousands of jobs being lost.
Mr Kwarteng held talks with industry leaders last week, and ministers and officials are set to continue speaking to businesses throughout this week.
He has pledged to keep the energy price cap in place to help households struggling with rising costs.
Defence sector could halt due to energy crisis
Without fresh funds factories could be forced to halt production of critical inputs such as high-tech ceramic coatings, steel components and bespoke glassware, according to government and industry sources. Such products are used in a range of high security environments, including nuclear reactors, laboratories, ships and submarines.
Our Economics Editor Anna Isaac and political correspondent Ashley Cowburn have the full story below:
UK exposed without bailout for key defence and nuclear suppliers
Companies in energy intensive sectors could halt production on sensitive inputs if government does not intervene
