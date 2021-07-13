Euro 2020 racism reaction – latest: Mings accuses Patel of ‘stoking fire’ after England players abused online
England football star Tyrone Mings has accused Priti Patel of “stoking the fire” after several players received racist abuse in the wake of the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
His criticism of the home secretary came after she described her “disgust” at the bigoted vitriol levelled towards Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho online, with Ms Patel having previously dismissed the team’s decision to protest racism by taking the knee before games as “gesture politics” and suggesting fans had a right to boo the players for doing so.
Tory MP Johnny Mercer suggested “the painful truth is that this guy is completely right” in response to the Aston Villa defenders’ comments, which came after former Tory Party chairwoman Baroness Warsi accused “some in politics [of] still playing fast and loose with issues of race”, adding: “It’s time to stop the culture wars that are feeding division.”
Minister defends Priti Patel
A senior government minister has defend Priti Patel after England footballer Tyrone Mings accused the home secretary of “stoking the fire” in relation to racism.
“The home secretary has repeatedly taken a stand against racism,” chief secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay told Sky News. "The home secretary herself has been the subject of appalling online racist abuse.
“She has consistently condemned racist abuse online and she has taken action as home secretary against some of the extreme right-wing groups that are responsible for this.”
Here was Boris Johnson’s condemnation yesterday of those directing racist abuse at England players:
The prime minister had earlier been subject to criticism over his failure to defend the England team’s decision to take the knee to protest against racism, with pundit Gary Neville also taking aim at his own history of discriminatory comments, which included likening Muslim women to “letterboxes”.
As criticism of he and his government’s stance on the booing of players taking the knee intensified last night, Boris Johnson dodged a question on whether he would take the gesture as England players had.
The prime minister, who had previously claimed “I don’t believe in gestures, I believe in substance”, responded: ““On Black Lives Matter and the importance of that, I will simply repeat what I’ve always said many many times.
“I think people should feel free to show their respect and show how much they condemn racism in this country in any way that they choose.”
He added: “I was [at Wembley] last night and I noted that the whole crowd was respectful when our players took the knee and I didn’t hear a single boo.”
Mings ‘has every right to be angry’, FA inclusion advisor says
A member of the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board has said Tyrone Mings is right to be angry with Priti Patel for failing to condemn the booing of players taking the knee.
Former footballer Marvin Sordell, who said racism was a “big factor” in his retirement from the sport, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “He has every right to be angry, just as I am, just as I'm sure millions of people are across this country as well.
“Because there was a massive opportunity to show strong leadership at that point. And I think it was very clear at that point, it was very clear before that, that players taking the knee wasn't anything more than them trying to raise awareness for a topic that has again come up.
“There was an opportunity then to really back the players in what they're trying to do, what they're trying to achieve, the positive message that they're trying to talk about, and yet that was dismissed and people were allowed the opportunity to react negatively to something that was purely positive.”
Tyrone Mings ‘is completely right’, says Tory MP
Tory MP Johnny Mercer, who resigned as defence minister in April, has backed Tyrone Mings following the football player’s criticism of the home secretary, adding that he is “very uncomfortable with the position we Conservatives are needlessly forcing ourselves into”.
He added: “Politics needs more courage – perhaps a lesson we can take from our football team.”
The Plymouth MP had voiced his objections to his Tory colleagues’ aversion to players’ taking the knee back at the start of the tournament.
Tory peer urges party to ‘stop the culture wars that are feeding division’
The home secretary and prime minister had already come in for criticism ahead of Tyrone Mings’ tweet yesterday.
Among critics was former Tory party chair Baroness Warsi, who responded to the home secretary’s post by saying that “we as Conservatives need to think about our role in feeding this culture in our country”, adding: “If we ‘whistle’ and the ‘dog’ reacts we cant be shocked if it barks and bites.”
Tyrone Mings accuses Priti Patel of ‘stoking the fire'
Here is the full quote from Tyrone Mings, who responded to a tweet by Priti Patel by saying: “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”
The home secretary had said she was “disgusted” that “players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media”, adding: “It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable.”
At the outset of the tournament, Ms Patel said fans had a right to boo players taking the knee at the start of games and dodged a question about whether she would boo herself.
My colleague Conrad Duncan has the full story here:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics. Stay tuned for rolling updates.
