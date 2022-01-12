Boris Johnson news – live: Scottish Tory leader urges PM to quit over party as apology derided as ‘nonsense’
‘The prime minister is a man without shame,’ says Labour leader Keir Starmer
Calls for Boris Johnson to resign have intensified after the prime minister admitted at PMQs that he had attended an illegal party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown.
Although Mr Johnson apologised to the British public for his actions, he tried to lessen the blow by claiming he had mistakenly taken the gathering for a “work event”.
Senior Tory Roger Gale had no truck with this excuse, saying the prime minister was a “dead man walking”.
Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP also called on the prime minister to do “the decent thing” and resign his position. “The prime minister is a man without shame,” Labour leader Keir Starmer told the Commons at PMQs.
After his apology, Mr Johnson said he would not be commenting further on the incident until the end of a civil service investigation into the Downing Street parties. This was greeted by boos from the opposition benches.
Questions over how police were possibly ‘unaware’ of No10 party
The Metropolitan Police is facing questions over how officers guarding Downing Street could have been unaware of the No10 garden gathering.
Green peer Baroness Jones is to write to the force and the national police watchdog to ask whether officers witnessed the event on 20 May 2020, and if they reported it, she told The Independent.
Here is the full story by home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden
Police face questions over how officers guarding Downing Street missed party
Baroness Jones to write to Scotland Yard demanding explanation and questioning whether officers ‘aided breach of law’
Ex-Scottish Tory leader agrees with his successor that PM should quit
The former leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said that he agrees with his successor that Boris Johnson should step down.
Jackson Carlaw, Tory MSP for Eastwood, who led the party north of the border at the time the Downing Street party was held, said he agreed with Douglas Ross.
The leader of the Scottish Tories between February and July 2020 said: “People in Eastwood, and across the UK made enormous sacrifices to follow the rules.
“Given that the PM has now confirmed he attended a rule breaking gathering, he has lost the confidence of the country, so I believe Douglas has made the right call & that the PM should stand down.”
Scottish Tory leader calls on Johnson to quit
Douglas Ross is urging Boris Johnson to resign after he admitted that there was a “bring your own booze” party at Downing Street during lockdown.
After Mr Johnson issued an apology in the Commons, Scottish Tory leader Mr Ross said that the PM’s position was “no longer tenable”.
He added: “I spoke to the prime minister this afternoon and I set out my reasons an I explained to him my position”.
The full story here from Ashley Cowburn and Andrew Woodcock
Scottish Tory leader urges Boris Johnson to resign after No 10 party admission
PM’s position ‘no longer tenable’ says Douglas Ross
Boris Johnson’s No 10 party explanation ‘would be laughed out of court,’ lawyers say
The prime minister’s statement that he attended a large Downing Street party assuming it was a “work event” would be “laughed out of court”, lawyers have said.
Adam Wagner, a barrister with expertise in Covid law, said: “The ultimate point is that at the time if anyone had asked the prime minister or health minister whether it was lawful to have a social work gathering outdoors for 100 with alcohol and food they would have answered with a very hard ‘no’.
“This is all ex post facto face saving.
“It is proper nonsense and doesn’t make any sense at all given what the government were telling everyone else to do at the time.”
Meanwhile, Raj Chada, a defence lawyer, said of Mr Johnson’s excuse: “If any client had tried to use this, it would have been laughed out of court.”
Boris Johnson’s No 10 party explanation ‘would be laughed out of court,’ lawyers say
Legal experts offer withering assessment of PM’s claim he thought boozy lockdown gathering was ‘work event’
Raab not at No 10 party, spokesperson says
Justice secretary Dominic Raab was not at the much-criticised Downing Street party in May 2020, a spokesperson has said.
They also rejected as “categorically untrue” the suggestion Mr Raab was invited to attend, a suggestion which came from Conservative MP Simon Hoare, who said the party was organised in part to thank the deputy prime minister for standing in during Boris Johnson’s illness.
Cabinet ‘an utterly spineless craven bunch’, says Campbell
Alistair Campbell has launched a withering attack against cabinet ministers, whom he labelled “an utterly spineless craven bunch” for not breaking ranks with the prime minister over the lockdown party saga.
Listen to the comments from Tony Blair’s former adviser here:
Lib Dems urge Met Police to investigate illegal party at No 10
The Liberal Democrats have written to the Met Police urging the force to investigate the No 10 drinks party on May 20, 2020.
In his letter, party leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson admitted today that he did attend this illegal party in the Downing Street garden.
“The Met Police must now confirm that a full investigation will be launched and that the prime minister himself will be interviewed.
“The police must reassure the public that justice will be done and there isn’t one rule for them and another for Boris Johnson and his colleagues in Downing Street.”
PM apologises to Conservative MPs for party scandal
Boris Johnson has apologised to Tory MPs for the party’s bad publicity around the Downing Street party scandal, reports suggest.
On an unusual trip to the tea room, the PM is said to have admitted he was being “electrocuted by the anger of the public”.
Tory MPs have ‘moral duty’ to remove PM, say bereaved families
Conservative politicians have a “moral duty” to remove Boris Johnson from office, a spokesperson for campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice has said.
Hannah Brady, whose story was mentioned by Keir Starmer at PMQs today, said: “The prime minister’s lies have finally caught up with him. Not content with kicking bereaved families like mine in the teeth by breaking the rules he set and then lying to us about it, he’s now taking the British public for fools by pretending he ‘didn’t know it was a party’.
“Every time he lies to us, he pours more salt into the wounds of those who have already lost so much to this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop him. He’s incapable of telling the truth and he needs to go.
She added that Mr Johnson had “no moral authority and will cost lives” unless he was driven from power.
Next Tory leader odds
As demands for Boris Johnson to quit grow ever louder, we take a look at who would be most likely to replace him.
The chief contenders are chancellor Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss, whom British bookmakers have said are the favourites at 9/4 and 22/5 respectively.
Further back in the pack are former minister Jeremy Hunt (at 11/1) and cabinet minister Michael Gove (at 16/1).
Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson
PM now odds-on to be replaced in 2022
