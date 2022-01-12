✕ Close Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross calls on Boris Johnson to resign

Calls for Boris Johnson to resign have intensified after the prime minister admitted at PMQs that he had attended an illegal party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown.

Although Mr Johnson apologised to the British public for his actions, he tried to lessen the blow by claiming he had mistakenly taken the gathering for a “work event”.

Senior Tory Roger Gale had no truck with this excuse, saying the prime minister was a “dead man walking”.

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP also called on the prime minister to do “the decent thing” and resign his position. “The prime minister is a man without shame,” Labour leader Keir Starmer told the Commons at PMQs.

After his apology, Mr Johnson said he would not be commenting further on the incident until the end of a civil service investigation into the Downing Street parties. This was greeted by boos from the opposition benches.