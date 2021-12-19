Boris Johnson news - live: Police ‘should give final analysis’ on No 10 parties as PM handed ‘one last chance’
The Metropolitan Police should carry out a “final analysis” of the Downing Street Christmas party allegations, the Commons standards committee chair has suggested, after top civil servant Simon Case stepped down as the internal inquiry’s lead following claims that he attended a drinks event himself.
The cabinet secretary shared drinks with 15 to 20 staff in mid-December last year, a joint investigation by The Independent and Politico was told by two officials who attended the informal event, which was said to have taken place at Mr Case’s office and an adjoining waiting room in 70 Whitehall.
After Boris Johnson defied calls to appoint an external investigator in his place in favour of another civil servant, Sue Gray, Labour MP Chris Bryant said: “In the end, the final analysis has to be done by a completely independent person. I think that that should be the police.”
Mr Case’s “recusal” amid the fresh allegations on Friday came as yet another blow to Mr Johnson just hours after his party lost the true-blue seat of North Shropshire for the first time nearly 200 years, with the by-election triggered by Tory sleaze resulting in a 34 per cent swing to the Lib Dems.
With the ballot having been widely viewed as something of a referendum on the PM’s leadership, one Tory MP warned that the “Teflon has come off” after the defeat, while another suggested that Mr Johnson has “one last chance” to make significant changes at the heart of his operation.
“He’s facing a dangerous moment, but I don’t think it’s irreversible,” Tory grandee Sir Malcolm Rifkind told The Independent. “There are not going to be demands for him to step down next week, or next month, or whatever. But it has become a serious proposition that the prime minister might be losing the confidence of his parliamentary colleagues.”
Covid-19 restrictions ‘could be tightened over Christmas’ amid surge in omicron infections
Harsher coronavirus measures could be imposed after Boxing Day, according to a report in The Sun newspaper, amid warnings from experts that there are likely already hundreds of thousands of new omicron infections every day.
It comes after scientific advisers to the Government said hospital admissions with the variant in the UK are “probably around one tenth of the true number” due to a lag in reporting.
The “situation update” from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Thursday was published on Saturday and said that it is “almost certain that there are now hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections per day” in England.
Asked about a possible tightening of restrictions after Christmas, a Government spokesman said they will “continue to look closely at all data and keep our measures under review”.
Tories’ lost Brexit-voting contingent ‘drifting into apathy’, political scientist suggests
Brexit-supporting voters who have abandoned the Tory Party since the 2019 general election have been “drifting into apathy”, a political scientist and professor of politics has suggested.
Speaking in a Today programme discussion on whether the Tories’ shock defeat in the pro-Brexit stronghold of North Shropshire indicates the country is no longer as electorally divided along lines of Leave and Remain, Matthew Goodwin of the University of Kent said: “For Boris Johnson’s immediate prospects, ultimately the question is – can he win those voters back?
“If you look at who’s been leaving the Conservative Party since the last election, it is overwhelmingly Leave voters and they have not been going to Labour, they’ve been drifting into apathy. They’re just saying they’re not going to vote at all, and that’s a big problem for the Conservatives.”
Lifelong Tory voters explain why they abandoned party in North Shropshire
Today’s Times carries comments from lifelong Conservative voters in the market town of Oswestry, who abandoned Boris Johnson’s party for the first time in the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday.
Jonty Woodward, a 56-year-old farm labourer, warned he would only vote Tory again if Boris Johnson resigned, saying: “I've always voted Conservative but this time I decided I'd had enough of the hypocrisy," he said.
And company director Gwen Morris, 75, was quoted as saying: “Sadly, Boris has not shown himself to be a great leader. The indecision and mixed messages about Covid have made people feel they can't trust him and the party.”
Opinion | Simon Case has trashed his own career and the office of cabinet secretary in one fell swoop
In an opinion piece, Independent veteran and former political editor Donald Macintyre asks “why on earth” Simon Case took the job of investigating the Downing Street party allegations in the first place.
He writes: “Even if it hadn’t turned out that one of these gatherings occurred in his own private office – prompting his humiliating recusal on Friday from the official enquiry into what went on this time last year, it was clear that he was not the right man for the job.
“For a start, any investigator with a modicum of independence would have surely wanted to ask the cabinet secretary whether, as head of the Home Civil Service, he himself knew about the gatherings across government, including the ones next door in Downing Street. And if not, why not?”
Opinion: Simon Case has trashed his own career and the office of cabinet secretary
It became public on Friday that one gathering, apparently announced in an invitation headed ‘Christmas Party!’ had taken place in the cabinet secretary’s own private office
PM’s former boss would 'probably vote for Keir Starmer’
Discussing whether Boris Johnson can turn his flailing premiership around in the eyes of his own MPs, the prime minister’s former boss Sir Max Hastings told LBC: “He can’t turn it around, he’s incapable of changing.
“And anybody who thinks that Boris Johnson is going to change is a fool. The question is whether anyone who succeeds him is going to be able to do a lot better.”
Asked who he would vote for in an election today, the former Daily Telegraph editor said: “I think I’d probably vote for Keir Starmer, because I think that Britain desperately needs a change of government. I think the Tories have shot their bolt and they’ve shown their own unfitness for power by making Boris Johnson prime minister.”
Politics Explained: What’s happening with Brexit?
As the first anniversary of Brexit approaches, it seems that the arguments may soon splutter to an exhausted standstill, writes our associate editor Sean O’Grady.
The British appear to have caved in on the sensitive issue of the European Court's jurisdiction over the operation of the single market in Northern Ireland - which is, after all, explicitly inside both the EU customs union as well as the UK internal market. In return, the EU has indicated it may go easy on the strict interpretation of the rules on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland/Ireland/the EU. Medicines, in particular, can flow freely. Quietly, the UK and Jersey have been more generous to French fisherfolk, another flashpoint.
It may actually be that Brexit is, practically speaking, "done" at last, the "interim" status of the agreement allowing both sides to reserve their formal final positions indefinitely, and preserve their pride. Like the Korean war that ended in 1953, but which is technically still on, it is a ceasefire that seems set to turn into a permanent, if sometimes volatile, truce.
What’s happening with Brexit?
Ahead of the anniversary of when Brexit got ‘done’, Sean O’Grady examines the latest phase of a never-ending negotiation
With today’s newspapers full of Tory woes in the wake of the seismic North Shropshire by-election result, here’s Boris Johnson’s public response to the poll:
Boris Johnson’s cabinet to be briefed on latest virus data
Moving briefly to Covid for a moment, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports that Boris Johnson’s Cabinet is to be briefed on the latest data amid concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and calls from some experts for more stringent restrictions.
My colleague Chiara Giordano is providing rolling updates on the situation here.
Boris Johnson’s cabinet to be briefed on latest Covid data
Briefing on Saturday comes as experts call for more ‘stringent measures’
