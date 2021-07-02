Boris Johnson news – live: Merkel and PM hold talks as Labour claim victory in Batley by-election
Boris Johnson is holding talks with Angela Merkel at Chequers amid concerns over plans to restrict travel to the EU.
The prime minister smiled and attempted fist and elbow bumps as he welcomed the German leader at the entrance to his country residence in Buckinghamshire on Friday. The pair are expected to discuss Covid travel restrictions and post-Brexit relations.
Earlier in the day, Labour was unexpectedly declared the winning party in the Batley and Spen by-election in West Yorkshire – a result which eases the pressure on party leader Sir Keir Starmer.
“Labour is back – Labour is coming home,” Sir Keir declared after Kim Leadbeater took the seat with 13,296 votes – a majority of just 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson.
Conservative chair Amanda Milling suggested Matt Hancock’s rule-breaking affair was a factor in the loss. “It was something that came up on the doorstep – I have to be honest about that.”
No 10 condemns Queen statue toppling
Downing Street has condemned the toppling of a statue of the Queen during protests in Canada over the discovery of unmarked graves of indigenous children.
A statue of Queen Victoria was also pulled down during demonstrations in Winnipeg on Thursday amid growing anger over Canada’s notorious residential schools.
Some 150,000 indigenous children were sent to the institutions up to 1996, having opened in 1867, during Victoria’s reign. Many were subjected to cruel conditions under the policy of forced assimilation.
Anger has spread after the remains of hundreds of children were found at unmarked graves at former residential schools.
A No 10 spokesman said: “We obviously condemn any defacing of statues of the Queen.
“Our thoughts are with Canada’s indigenous community following these tragic discoveries and we follow these issues closely and continue to engage with the Government of Canada with indigenous matters.”
Protesters cheered as the statue was brought down in Manitoba’s capital, amid cries of “No pride in genocide” and “Bring her down”.
Some stood on the statue’s empty plinth waving flags, while others covered the base in red handprints.
UK to announce creation of academic medal in Merkel’s honour
Angela Merkel is expected to address a virtual meeting of the Cabinet on Friday, the first foreign leader to do so since Bill Clinton in 1997, while the two leaders are set to discuss relations between London and Berlin.
Travel arrangements are likely to be raised, as Ms Merkel has been pressing EU leaders to impose stringent quarantine requirements on arrivals to the bloc from Britain, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
The two leaders, who met at the G7 summit in Cornwall last month, are also expected to discuss post-Brexit relations between the UK and Germany.
As part of Friday’s visit, Mr Johnson will also announce the creation of a new academic medal in the German Chancellor’s honour.
An award of £10,000 will be given each year to a British or German woman in science, an area the German Chancellor previously worked in, according to Downing Street.
It will be named after Caroline Herschel, a German-born British astrophysicist who was a pioneer in the field, with the first medal expected to be awarded in early 2022.
The leaders are also expected to announce annual joint meetings of the UK and German cabinets, starting next year, as well as an intention to increase future funding to a bilateral programme for young people in both countries.
Merkel arrives at Chequers for Johnson meeting
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived at Chequers, Boris Johnson’s country residence, for a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister as part of her final UK visit before stepping down later this year.
Mr Johnson semi-jogged out of the entrance to the Buckinghamshire estate just as Ms Merkel’s convoy crunched up the gravel driveway.
He said: “Angela, how are you? Welcome.”
Mr Johnson then asked: “You’ve been here many times before?”
Ms Merkel replied: “Twice.”
The pair, both wearing blue, bumped elbows and fists before going inside for talks before a televised press conference later.
The pair will dine on English asparagus and Oxfordshire beef during a working lunch.
The menu provided by No 10 read:
- Starter: Tart of English asparagus, garden peas and feta, with salad
- Main: Oxfordshire beef fillet with slow braised beef cheek, rosti, creamed leeks, shallots, wild mushroom and mustard jus
- Desert: Baked custard tart with blackberry ice cream.
Labour vote was split and we still won - Starmer
More comments from Sir Keir Starmer on Labour’s victory. Speaking on Friday morning after the surprise result, he said: “I was elected into Parliament on the same day as Jo Cox.
“She was a friend of mine and she’s missed every single day by our Labour movement
“She’ll be incredibly proud to see this victory of Kim this morning, incredibly proud.”
He added: “Kim has won this because former Tory voters voted for her.
“The left vote, if you like, the Labour vote, was split, but we won. The Tories had a clean hit, nobody was going against them, and they didn’t win.
“They expected to win this, make no mistake about that.”
Starmer: ‘Labour’s coming home’
Labour’s “coming home,” claims party leader Keir Starmer after rushing up to Batley and Spen to meet new MP Kim Leadbeater.
“Labour is back … This is just the start – I want many more days like this. Labour is coming home!” he told party activists (Tony Blair used the same line in 1996).
“It took incredible courage for Kim to stand and get through this campaign. Kim epitomises everything I want our Labour Party to be.”
Leadbeater said: “We’ve all done out bit to get this amazing result … We’ve pulled this community together in the face of adversity.”
‘Labour win doesn’t prove a thing’
Our associate editor Sean O’Grady is not convinced by the arguments about a surprisingly good win for Labour. “It doesn’t prove a thing, frankly,” he writes.
“Labour remains in an awful mess, just as it would be if it had lost by 323 votes rather than scraping in by that amount. Everything that was wrong with Labour yesterday is still true today.” Read more here:
Labour remains in an awful mess – the Batley and Spen result doesn’t change that | Sean O’Grady
The party is not offering anybody anything right now, and the voters still do not trust it
Sturgeon congratulates Leadbeater after ‘ugly’ contest
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says she is “pleased” that Kim Leadbeater won in Batley and Spen.
“Observing from afar, the campaign looked ugly at times – made so by deliberate tactics from some quarters. It is good to see that defeated.”
Hancock’s lover attended Public Health England meetings
Matt Hancock may have hoped to be out of the headlines by now. Not so. The Tories are muttering about his role in the by-election loss.
And it’s emerged that his former aide Gina Coladangelo – the woman he was caught “embracing” on camera – attended Public Health England meetings as the health department’s representative, according to the BBC.
Health officials have shared their concerns about Coladangelo lacking relevant “health and clinical” experience. “It does give great cause for concern to the public,” said Dr Nigel Carter of the Royal Society of Public Health.
Far-right candidates lose their deposits
Five extreme right-wing and nationalist groups contested the Batley and Spen seat where former MP Jo Cox was murdered by a neo-Nazi in 2016.
All sank with a trace, losing their £500 deposits and winning just 538 votes combined. Britain First’s former deputy leader Jayda Fransen won just 50 votes.
Far-right candidates lose deposits, win under 2% of vote and ‘sink without a trace’ in Batley and Spen
Candidates tried and failed to capitalise on Batley Grammar School cartoons row in tense race
‘Hope over division – but only just’
Despite all the rhetoric about hope and unity this morning, our columnist Tom Peck thinks it was a “very strong night for division” – considering George Galloway got 8,000 votes.
“If division had just fought a slightly better ground campaign, it definitely could have nicked it. Division is going absolutely nowhere,” he writes.
Read more here:
Batley and Spen has chosen hope over division – but really not by much | Tom Peck
‘The people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and voted for hope’, said new MP Kim Leadbeater. But if division had just fought a slightly better ground campaign, it definitely could have nicked it
