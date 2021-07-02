✕ Close Related video: Prime minister says double jabs to be a ‘liberator’ for international travel

Boris Johnson is holding talks with Angela Merkel at Chequers amid concerns over plans to restrict travel to the EU.

The prime minister smiled and attempted fist and elbow bumps as he welcomed the German leader at the entrance to his country residence in Buckinghamshire on Friday. The pair are expected to discuss Covid travel restrictions and post-Brexit relations.

Earlier in the day, Labour was unexpectedly declared the winning party in the Batley and Spen by-election in West Yorkshire – a result which eases the pressure on party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“Labour is back – Labour is coming home,” Sir Keir declared after Kim Leadbeater took the seat with 13,296 votes – a majority of just 323 over Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson.

Conservative chair Amanda Milling suggested Matt Hancock’s rule-breaking affair was a factor in the loss. “It was something that came up on the doorstep – I have to be honest about that.”