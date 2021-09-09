Boris Johnson news – live: Patel risks migrant row with France as critics call PM’s tax hike ‘un-Conservative’
Latest developments as they happen
Related video: Government wants to ‘deter’ migrants from making Channel crossings, says minister
Priti Patel is set to anger France by moving ahead with plans to forcibly redirect migrant boats back across the Channel, despite warnings about the impact such a tactic would have on Anglo-French relations.
The home secretary is said to have ordered officials to rewrite maritime laws to allow Border Force to turn boats around before they reach England.
It follows a G7 interior minister's meeting on Wednesday when Ms Patel told her French counterpart that the UK public "expect to see results" from French efforts to prevent ongoing migrant crossings.
Elsewhere, Northern Tories have criticised Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce a health and social care levy as “un-Conservative”, as they urged ministers to consider regional disparities in regard to the proposals.
Priti Patel ‘orders officials to rewrite maritime laws to deter migrant boats'
The home secretary has reportedly sanctioned new tactics to redirect migrant boats in the Channel back to France amid crunch talks over crossings.
According to reports, Priti Patel has ordered officials to rewrite maritime laws to allow Border Force to turn boats around, forcing them to be dealt with by French authorities.
Read the full report here:
Priti Patel set to deepen rift with France by sanctioning migrant boat ‘pushbacks’
Home secretary warned turning back boats would have ‘negative impact on co-operation’
Social care tax hike plans clear Commons vote
Boris Johnson saw off a Tory rebellion to secure MPs’ backing for his controversial £12bn tax hike to deal with the NHS Covid backlog and reform social care funding on Wednesday evening.
The Commons voted by 319 to 248 in favour of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions.
Five backbenchers voted against the measure while another 37 did not vote - although not all would have deliberately abstained, as some would have had permission to be away from Westminster.
The five rebels included former cabinet ministers Sir John Redwood and Esther McVey along with Sir Christopher Chope, Philip Davies and Neil Hudson.
At least another five - Jake Berry, Steve Baker, Dehenna Davison, Richard Drax and Sir Roger Gale - indicated that they were deliberately abstaining.
Northern Tories criticise Boris Johnson’s social care tax hike
Northern Tories have criticised Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce a health and social care levy as “un-Conservative”.
Conservative MP Jake Berry, who chairs the Northern Research Group of backbench Tories, described the increase during the debate on Wednesday as a “job tax”, as he urged the government to “think again”.
“I welcome the new money for the NHS, but throwing other people’s money down a bottomless pit doesn’t become a good idea if you put an NHS logo next to it,” he added, as he labelled the measure “un-Conservative”.
Here is the full story:
Northern Tories criticise social care tax hike as plans clear Commons vote
Ministers urged to consider regional disparities in relation to social care proposals
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK political news on Thursday.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies