Boris Johnson news - live: Tory infighting grows as rebels ‘consider releasing blackmail recording’
No 10 denies allegations first made by William Wragg MP
The Conservatives are gripped by infighting over Boris Johnson’s future, with rebel MPs said to possess a secret recording and texts that back up claims of “blackmail” made against allies of Boris Johnson.
The audio clip involves a “heated conversation” with the party’s chief whip, according to The Times.
The development comes after William Wragg, a Tory MP who wants the prime minister to resign over the partygate scandal, alleged on Thursday that his colleagues had been subjected to intimidatory behaviour from those who back Mr Johnson
“Reports of which I am aware would seem to constitute blackmail,” Mr Wragg said.
The prime minister has denied the allegation, saying he had “seen no evidence, heard no evidence” to support it.
Meanwhile, Christian Wakeford, the former Conservative MP who defected to Labour on Wednesday, said he was told he would lose funding for a school in his constituency if he voted against the government.
Claim of threat to block new school is bid to ‘discredit’ Tories, minister says
Yesterday, Christian Wakeford, who recently defected to Labour from the Conservatives, said senior Tories had threatened to withhold school funding in his constituency in a bid to make him toe the party line.
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng dismissed this claim as an attempt to “discredit” the government.
He told Sky News: “You’d have to ask Christian why he defected, or why he essentially turned coat and changed his political allegiance, that’s a matter for him.
“I don’t know what his motivations were, and as you’ll appreciate he’s a Labour MP now and, of course, part of his job is to try and discredit the Government.”
Kwasi Kwarteng dismisses claims of threats and intimidation – and turns on Bury South MP as ‘turncoat’
Blackmail claims unlikely to be true, claims Kwarteng
Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said he does not believe that Tory party whips are guilty of blackmail.
Speaking about chief whip Mark Spencer, the minister told Times Radio: “He’s also a good friend and, I think, again, he’s very experienced and capable and I’d be very surprised if these allegations are true.”
‘Blackmail’ allegation ‘very strange’, says Conservative MP
A Conservative MP has described the “blackmail” allegation made against supporters of Boris Johnson as “very strange”.
Rebel Tory politicians have said they have faced threats to make them vote in line with the government.
“I find it a very strange allegation, and I was a whip myself. In addition to what I do now, I was a whip for three-and-a-half years, and obviously the whips try to persuade colleagues to support either the government or the opposition depending on which side they’re on, but I’ve never come across anything as described like that,” Philip Dunne told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
‘No leadership challenge’, says Truss
Foreign secretary Liz Truss is in Australia, where she has told reporters that “there is no leadership election”.
“I want the prime minister to continue as long as possible in his job. He is doing a fantastic job. There is no leadership election,” she said.
The Tory frontbencher pointed to the UK’s booster programme as an example of Boris Johnson’s success.
Tory rebels have ‘blackmail’ recording, reports suggest
Tory rebels have a secret recording thought to substantiate their claim that Boris Johnson allies have “blackmailed” them, reports suggest.
They are considering whether to publish it.
This comes after Christian Wakeford, the new Labour MP who defected from the Conservatives this week, said he had been told to vote in line with the government or risk losing funding for a school in his constituency.
Tory whips threatened to cancel new school if I rebelled, says defector MP
Other Tory MPs have spoken out about what they characterise as ‘blackmail’
Welcome
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates on Tory infighting over Boris Johnson’s future.
