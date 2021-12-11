Boris Johnson news: PM’s popularity drops to all-time low ahead of key by-election vote for Tories
Boris Johnson’s popularity as PM has slumped to an all-time low as the public lose confidence in the scandal-hit Tory leader, a YouGov survey has found.
Less than a quarter of people have a favourable view of Mr Johnson, while 66 per cent said they hold a negative opinion of him, according to the pollster. It comes amid numerous crises engulfing his government, including allegations that several Christmas parties were held at Downing Street last year during lockdown.
Although the PM’s net favourability dropped by 11 points to -42, Labour leader Keir Starmer did not appear to profit from his opponent’s fall from grace, as his own popularity rating fell by 1 point to -11. However, several recent polls suggest that Labour has extended its lead over the Tories in light of the controversies.
Meanwhile, a Conservative peer has said that his ministerial colleagues are “definitely” speaking about how to oust the PM. “Boris, more than anyone, knows his position depends on being seen as an electoral asset,” Lord Barwell said. “If over time that goes, he really is in trouble.”
The blue wall falling? Growing voter disquiet in North Shropshire by-election
North Shropshire has been blue for all but two years since 1832. It voted Leave in 2015 and, at the 2019 general election, gave Owen Paterson – whose resignation amid a lobbying scandal caused this by-election – a near-23,000 majority.
Yet, in a sort of reverse Red Wall, a discontented public appears to be asking why it keeps voting Conservative when the area (in their minds) sees so little in return.
Colin Drury reports:
Safe Tory seat up for grabs amid anger over parties, Peppa and a Birmingham barrister
Traditional blue voters consider shifting as sense grows party is taking area for granted. By Colin Drury in North Shropshire
Liz Truss warns Russia of ‘severe consequences’ if it invades Ukraine
The foreign secretary, Liz Truss, has warned Russia would face “severe consequences” if it invaded Ukraine.
The comments were made ahead of an upcoming meeting for G7 foreign ministers in Liverpool, where the Cabinet minister will urge allies from the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan to present a united front against “malign” behaviour by Russia.
Ms Truss said the UK would aim to damage the Russian economy if it made an incursion into Ukraine.
My colleague, Tom Batchelor, reports:
Liz Truss warns Russia it would face ‘severe consequences’ if it invaded Ukraine
US intelligence officials say Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
UK won’t budge on European court in Protocol talks, Frost claims
Following my earlier post (7.23pm), here’s Adam Forrest with some more detail on what Lord Frost says happened in his recent meeting with EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolved their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.
After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and Mr Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.
The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.
UK and EU agree to ‘intensive’ Brexit talks before Christmas
UK denies ditching key demand in protocol negotiations
Watch: Minister discusses difference between ‘party’ and ‘gathering’
Tories: PM faces leadership challenge if North Shropshire seat lost
Boris Johnson has been warned by Conservative MPs that his leadership could be under serious threat if the party loses next week’s by-election in North Shropshire and worsening poll numbers do not improve.
The PM is under mounting pressure over the No 10 Christmas party scandal and the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, after ethics adviser Lord Geidt restarted his investigation into the funding of the redecorations.
Tory MPs told The Independent that backbenchers normally supportive of Mr Johnson are now discussing whether or not he should lead the party into the next general election – and say Thursday’s contest in North Shropshire will be key, report Adam Forrest and our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
Boris Johnson could face leadership challenge if by-election lost, say Tory MPs
Conservatives ‘discussing whether we still need him’, says backbencher
Raab ‘mouthed wa**** at presenter during BBC interview’ - report
Dominic Raab is alleged to have mouthed the word “wa****” to BBC presenter Nick Robinson during a tense interview on Tuesday on Radio 4’s Today programme.
The accusation, which came via political commentator Paul Waugh’s newsletter for the i , has so far not been declined by Mr Raab’s spokesman.
Waugh notes the deputy PM’s office did not reply when asked about the apparent incident, meanwhile Robinson “refused to comment”.
Sketch: ‘Is it time for Johnson to ask if enough is enough?’
Our political sketch writer Tom Peck writes about the PM’s most damaging week since he took office.
When you’re the prime minister, and get up before dawn to dress as a police officer in order to launch “crime week” and within hours, what amounts to your entire staff have been accused of committing a crime inside your own house, you might think that is as bad as it gets.
And yet, within a few more hours, you’ll also be facing allegations from a Foreign Office whistleblower that logistical capacity that could have been used to evacuate vulnerable human beings from Afghanistan was instead used, under your instruction, on dogs and cats.
Not really knowing what else to do, you’ll also tell your communications team to keep up the line that “there was no party”. It’s possible they’ll tell you they don’t think this is wise, because they themselves were at the party, a fact that will almost certainly emerge, but you don’t let this bother you too much. And then, it does emerge.
How much longer can this seriously go on for? | Tom Peck
The scandals are piling up and some Tory MPs are now refusing to defend the prime minister. And to think that, just a few days ago, Johnson was launching ‘crime week’
Ex-speaker Bercow says Johnson ‘worst PM by a country mile’
