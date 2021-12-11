Boris Johnson’s popularity as PM has slumped to an all-time low as the public lose confidence in the scandal-hit Tory leader, a YouGov survey has found.

Less than a quarter of people have a favourable view of Mr Johnson, while 66 per cent said they hold a negative opinion of him, according to the pollster. It comes amid numerous crises engulfing his government, including allegations that several Christmas parties were held at Downing Street last year during lockdown.

Although the PM’s net favourability dropped by 11 points to -42, Labour leader Keir Starmer did not appear to profit from his opponent’s fall from grace, as his own popularity rating fell by 1 point to -11. However, several recent polls suggest that Labour has extended its lead over the Tories in light of the controversies.

Meanwhile, a Conservative peer has said that his ministerial colleagues are “definitely” speaking about how to oust the PM. “Boris, more than anyone, knows his position depends on being seen as an electoral asset,” Lord Barwell said. “If over time that goes, he really is in trouble.”