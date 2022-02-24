British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on 23 February 2022 to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (AFP via Getty Images)

Prime minister Boris Johnson is lining up a “revenge reshuffle” in July if he escapes unscathed from the Partygate inquiries and May’s local elections, believe his loyalists.

Emboldened by the delay in publishing the final report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at No 10, supporters believe that the prime minister will survive a confidence vote by MPs, even if he is fined by the police.

One parliamentarian told The Independent: “Boris is someone who rewards loyalty, and there are a lot of people who very noticeably failed to show it.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle cut off Labour MP Imran Hussain while he was criticising Mr Johnson’s comments about Muslims.

At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday Labour MP Imran Hussain said that Mr Johnson was “no stranger to derogatory remarks about Muslim women”.

As if about to ask a question, Mr Hussain continued and said “let me ask the prime minister...” before he was cut off by Sir Lindsay.

“This is not the appropriate place to be raising that”, he said as he moved onto another parliamentarian without asking Mr Johnson to either respond or allow Mr Hussain to continue.