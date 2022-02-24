Boris Johnson news- live: PM lining up ‘revenge reshuffle’ if he survives Partygate
Prime minister Boris Johnson is lining up a “revenge reshuffle” in July if he escapes unscathed from the Partygate inquiries and May’s local elections, believe his loyalists.
Emboldened by the delay in publishing the final report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at No 10, supporters believe that the prime minister will survive a confidence vote by MPs, even if he is fined by the police.
One parliamentarian told The Independent: “Boris is someone who rewards loyalty, and there are a lot of people who very noticeably failed to show it.”
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle cut off Labour MP Imran Hussain while he was criticising Mr Johnson’s comments about Muslims.
At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday Labour MP Imran Hussain said that Mr Johnson was “no stranger to derogatory remarks about Muslim women”.
As if about to ask a question, Mr Hussain continued and said “let me ask the prime minister...” before he was cut off by Sir Lindsay.
“This is not the appropriate place to be raising that”, he said as he moved onto another parliamentarian without asking Mr Johnson to either respond or allow Mr Hussain to continue.
There was little to nurture loyalist hopes of a Johnson recovery in an exclusive Savanta Comres survey for The Independent, which showed Conservatives trailing the opposition on 33 per cent compared to Labour’s 40 – a single point up on the low of 32 recorded in the pollster’s political tracker index.
Little more than a third (35 per cent) of Conservative supporters viewed the prime minister as their top choice for leader.
Read the details in this report by Independent’s political editor Andrew Woodcock:
Boris Johnson ‘lining up revenge reshuffle’ if he survives Partygate
Exclusive: Poll shows PM is backed by just a third of Tories – but no clear rival emerging
