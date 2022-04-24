Boris Johnson news - live: Starmer hits out at Met over Partygate silence
He said the force the ‘should continue to take their decisions and make those decisions public as they were before’
Keir Starmer has criticised the Metropolitan Police for failing to reveal the number of Partygatefines being issued ahead of local elections.
It comes after the force announced they would not be providing an update on fixed-penalty notices ahead of the local polls next month.
The Labour leader said the Met “should continue to take their decisions and make those decisions public as they were before”.
“And the PM must disclose if he gets further fines. The Met police should not have changed their practice,” the ex-director of public prosecutions added in an interview with the Sunday Mirror.
“Criminal charges are brought all the time, elections or no elections. It’s in the public interest to know who has received fines, particularly those high up in Government.”
According to reports, fine notices have started landing in the email inboxes of officials who attended a “bring your own bottle” drinks do in the No 10 garden on 20 May 2020 during England’s first lockdown.
Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden has said that he said he does not believe the prime minister has misled parliament over Partygate.
When asked if he thought Boris Johnson should resign if he is found to have misled MPs over his involvement in the series of lockdown-breaking parties, Mr Dowden told Sky News he did not believe “that scenario will arise.”
He went on to praise the PM’s progress in brokering a trade deal during his visit to India this week, saying his efforts posed a “strong case for prime minister staying in office.”
Mr Dowden also said he did not think he was being put in front of the media to “defend the indefensible,” but acknowledged the public’s “legitimate hurt” caused by Partygate.
PM cost magazine £4,000 in parking fines, says ex-editor
Boris Johnson cost his magazine £4,000 in parking tickets while he was a motoring correspondent, his former editor claims.
Dylan Jones, who employed Mr Johnson at the fashion and lifestyle magazine GQ in 1999, wrote in The Sunday Times: “There soon appeared to be something of a problem, however, as the managing editor started to get sent rather a lot of parking tickets.
“And when I say a lot, I mean a lot; in Boris’s own words, they started accumulating ‘like drifting snow on the windshield’.
Mr Jones added: “I once worked out that, over the decade he worked for GQ, Boris had cost us about £4,000 in parking tickets.
“But then he’d also written more than a hundred incredibly funny motoring columns, so I figured it was worth it.”
Mr Jones said that “interestingly” Mr Johnson never received any speeding tickets.
“And I’ve got a pretty good idea why,” Mr Jones added.
“When the cars were delivered to his house in Islington, the car company always made a note of the mileage, something that is standard practice. The mileage would also be noted when they came to pick them up again. And on more than one occasion - OK, on many, many, many occasions - the mileage was precisely the same. So I leave you to draw your own conclusions.”
Boris Johnson’s approval rating takes a tumble, poll shows
Rwanda plans seek to ‘empower’ asylum seekers, Patel claims
The Rwanda migrant plans are concerned with trying to “empower” asylum seekers, home secretary Priti Patel has claimed.
“It’s always been a partnership based on resettlement, rebuilding lives. Investing in people,” she told The Times.
“We empower people through how we invest in them.”
She had earlier defended the government’s controversial agreement to send asylum seekers for processing to Rwanda as being “very unique” and “not like a trade deal”.
“It’s not like a trade deal ... We brought migration and economic development together for a migration and economic development partnership with Rwanda,” Ms Patel told The Sunday Telegraph.
“It is so different to Australia’s model, for example, with how they have outsourced, so to speak. It’s not like-for-like, this is a very, very unique model.”
