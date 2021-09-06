✕ Close Lisa Nandy on national insurance hike: It will load 'more pressure onto the working aged people'

Boris Johnson is set to face MPs today as parliament returns from its summer recess amid a row over funding plans for social care reform and the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The prime minister will make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday over the unfolding humanitarian disaster in the country, in which he will defend the UK government’s handling of the withdrawal of western troops.

It comes after a former Conservative chancellor warned that Mr Johnson would be hit by a “very significant backlash” if he goes ahead with plans to raise National Insurance to fund social care.

Lord Hammond told Times Radio: “I think that if the government were to go ahead with the proposed increase in National Insurance contributions, breaking a manifesto commitment in order to underwrite the care costs of older people with homes, I think that would provoke a very significant backlash.”

Mr Johnson, health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak are understood to be locked in talks over the details of the plan, as the government prepares to announce its long-awaited reforms to social care.