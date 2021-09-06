Boris Johnson news — live: PM to face returning MPs amid ‘very significant’ backlash over social care tax rise
Boris Johnson is set to face MPs today as parliament returns from its summer recess amid a row over funding plans for social care reform and the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.
The prime minister will make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday over the unfolding humanitarian disaster in the country, in which he will defend the UK government’s handling of the withdrawal of western troops.
It comes after a former Conservative chancellor warned that Mr Johnson would be hit by a “very significant backlash” if he goes ahead with plans to raise National Insurance to fund social care.
Lord Hammond told Times Radio: “I think that if the government were to go ahead with the proposed increase in National Insurance contributions, breaking a manifesto commitment in order to underwrite the care costs of older people with homes, I think that would provoke a very significant backlash.”
Mr Johnson, health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak are understood to be locked in talks over the details of the plan, as the government prepares to announce its long-awaited reforms to social care.
Boris Johnson to face ‘very significant backlash’ over social care funding plans
Boris Johnson will face a “very significant backlash” if he goes ahead with plans to fund social care reform by raising National Insurance, Tory grandees have warned.
The prime minister, health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak are currently working on details of a funding plan, as the government prepares to unveil its long-promised reforms for the social care system.
However, reports that National Insurance will be increased by 1.25 per cent to raise between £10bn and £11bn per year for the system have sparked criticism.
Former chancellor Lord Hammond suggested it would be unfair to ask younger people to pay so much to fund the care costs of older people.
“I think that if the government were to go ahead with the proposed increase in National Insurance contributions, breaking a manifesto commitment in order to underwrite the care costs of older people with homes, I think that would provoke a very significant backlash,” he told Times Radio.
He added: “Economically, politically, expanding the state further in order to protect private assets by asking poor people to subsidise rich people has got to be the wrong thing to do.”
Meanwhile, Lord Clarke, the Conservative chancellor between 1993 and 1997, said there were “problems with national insurance” that should be tackled while raising it.
He told LBC that it was “too heavily weighted on the lower paid” and there was “no reason” why people who continue to work after the state pension age no longer pay it.
Former Conservative prime minister Sir John Major has also warned against a move targeting workers and employers by arguing it would be “regressive”.
