The prime minister is set to ignore widespread Conservative criticism with his social care rescue plan, set to hit workers and businesses with higher national insurance (NI) bills, insisting it is the only way to end “catastrophic” care bills.

Despite accusations that the move could punish the young and worse off, Boris Johnson will finally unveil the proposal he promised more than two years ago in an address to MPs on Tuesday afternoon.

“We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long term funding it needs to continue fighting Covid and start tackling the backlogs, and end the injustice of catastrophic costs for social care,” he is expected to say, confirming the much-anticipated NI increase of around 1.25 per cent – raising £10bn a year.

It comes as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a letter to Mr Johnson that his party would oppose the plan, arguing it will do untold damage such as impact businesses already crippled by the pandemic.

Acknowledging that his party agreed some kind of tax rise was necessary to fix the broken social care system, Sir Keir wrote that increasing NI “contributions isn’t the right way to do it”.