Boris Johnson news – live: MPs to vote on NI hike as PM warned tax raid will fail to end social care crisis
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
The prime minister will attempt to push through his plan to fix social care on Wednesday at a snap Commons vote called just one day after the new manifesto-busting policy was announced.
Boris Johnson confirmed long-awaited proposals yesterday to raise National Insurance contributions by 1.25 per cent to deal with the NHS backlog caused by Covid, and to deliver social care reforms in England – breaking a key 2019 Tory manifesto pledge in the process.
Ahead of the vote this afternoon, Mr Johnson is expected to address the influential 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs amid rumours there are some rebels keen to vote against him.
Meanwhile, social care leaders have warned that the PM’s £12bn-a-year tax raid will fail to end the crisis that has left 1.6 million elderly and disabled people without help.
Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group, said this morning he is “disappointed” with the government’s plan, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain “that the vast majority of the money that’s been allocated seems to be going to the NHS first, leaving social care with very little”.
Experts warn PM his tax raid will fail to end social care crisis
Social care leaders are warning that Boris Johnson’s £12bn-a-year tax raid will fail to end the crisis that has left 1.6 million elderly and disabled people without help, after most of the cash was diverted to the NHS.
Even as the PM’s manifesto-busting plan appeared to win over Tory MPs – who are expected to back it in a rushed vote on Wednesday – it was met with an angry backlash from councils and charities.
They warned local authorities would continue to be starved of the billions needed to provide adequate care for people in their own homes, a verdict backed by the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). “It is clear that the extra funding will not be sufficient to reverse the cuts in the numbers receiving care seen during the 2010s,” the think-tank said.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Boris Johnson warned his £12bn-a-year tax raid will fail to end social care crisis
‘It is clear that the extra funding will not be sufficient to reverse the cuts in the numbers receiving care seen during the 2010s’
MPs to take part in snap Commons vote on social care
A snap vote on Boris Johnson’s newly-announced social care plan will dominate Wednesday’s schedule at the House of Commons.
The chamber’s rota for today does not specify the vote’s time, just that it will be debated and take place some time after 12.40pm.
Despite various Tory backbenchers making their grievances with the manifesto-breaking policy known, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said he thinks the government will win the vote.
He told the BBC: “I can’t really imagine any backbenchers wanting to turn round to their own constituents and say they tried to vote down extra money for the NHS and care system.”
A YouGov poll published last night found voters were split in their views on the national insurance rise.
Some 44 per cent of those surveyed supported the move, while 43 per cent were opposed. Among Conservative voters there was 59 per cent support and 34 per cent opposition, while only a third of Labour supporters backed the move, with 55 per cent in opposition.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage. Stay tuned for the latest updates as MPs are set to vote on Boris Johnson’s proposed tax hike to pay for social care reforms.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies