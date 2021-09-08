✕ Close Matt Hancock heckled as he praises Boris Johnson for social care reform

The prime minister will attempt to push through his plan to fix social care on Wednesday at a snap Commons vote called just one day after the new manifesto-busting policy was announced.

Boris Johnson confirmed long-awaited proposals yesterday to raise National Insurance contributions by 1.25 per cent to deal with the NHS backlog caused by Covid, and to deliver social care reforms in England – breaking a key 2019 Tory manifesto pledge in the process.

Ahead of the vote this afternoon, Mr Johnson is expected to address the influential 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs amid rumours there are some rebels keen to vote against him.

Meanwhile, social care leaders have warned that the PM’s £12bn-a-year tax raid will fail to end the crisis that has left 1.6 million elderly and disabled people without help.

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group, said this morning he is “disappointed” with the government’s plan, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain “that the vast majority of the money that’s been allocated seems to be going to the NHS first, leaving social care with very little”.