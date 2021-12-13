Boris Johnson news – live: Number of Tory rebels nears 70 amid backlash over plan B and Christmas party claims
The prime minister is set to face his biggest rebellion yet on Tuesday over plan B Covid restrictions – specifically plans to bring in vaccine passports, with the list of Tory MPs threatening to vote against them nearing at least 70.
In another tense week at Westminster, Boris Johnson also has a by-election to deal with on Thursday for the formerly safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire. It follows Owen Paterson’s resignation in a row over his second job and breaches of lobbying rules. The Lib Dems now look set to take the constituency, early polling suggests.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has demanded Mr Johnson come to parliament and answer questions about whether he misled MPs over alleged Christmas lockdown rule-breaking.
Following the revelation that the PM hosted a festive quiz last year, Sir Keir, who is a former director of public prosecutions, said it appeared that his opponent had broken the rules. Stopping short of urging Mr Johnson, he instead branded him the “worst possible leader at the worst possible time”.
Number of Tories voting against plan B Covid rules ‘at 72’ – report
Below is the full list of Tory MPs who have so far promised or indicated they will vote against the measures next week, as reported by the Spectator.
Steve Baker, Ben Bradley, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Graham Brady, Philip Davies, Richard Drax, Simon Jupp, Stephen McPartland, John Redwood, Greg Smith, Dehenna Davison, Marcus Fysh, Gary Sambrook, Pauline Latham, William Wragg, Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Iain Duncan Smith, Christopher Chope, Craig Tracey, Robert Syms, Anthony Mangnall, Greg Clark, Esther McVey, Liam Fox, David Davis, Mark Jenkinson, Alicia Kearns, Mark Harper, Darren Henry, Steve Brine, Craig Mackinlay, Simon Fell, Andrew Bowie, David Warburton, Siobhan Baillie, David Jones, Tom Randall, Ben Spencer, Andrew Rosindell, Charles Walker, Douglas Ross, Karl McCartney, Anne Marie Morris, Johnny Mercer, Tom Tugendhat, Richard Fuller, Giles Watling, Desmond Swayne, Andrew Bridgen, Andrew Lewer, Christian Wakeford, Adam Afriyie, Julian Sturdy, Peter Bone, Chris Grayling, Chris Green, Tim Loughton, Tracey Crouch, Miriam Cates, Jackie Doyle-Price, Lee Anderson, Jonathan Djanogly, Mark Francois, Jill Mortimer, Tobias Ellwood, Scott Benton, Henry Smith, Matt Vickers, John Hayes, Mike Penning, Mark Pawsey, Nus Ghani.
Parliamentary schedule for Monday 13 December
Here are the key sessions to look out for today:
House of Commons
2.30pm Work and pensions questions
3.30pm Urgent questions/statements
Armed Forces Bill - consideration of Lords message
Subsidy Control Bill - remaining stages
A short debate on the creation of a national lost trawlermen’s memorial day
House of Lords
2.30pm Oral questions
3.20pm Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill - third reading
Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill - report stage (day 2)
Universal Credit (Exceptions to the Requirement not to be receiving Education) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 (SI 2021/1224) - motion to annul
Christmas party investigation could include PM’s quiz, says minister
Our politics reporter Adam Forrest has the following:
Health secretary Sajid Javid has said cabinet secretary Simon Case’s investigation into Christmas gatherings at Downing Street could include Boris Johnson’s quiz event on 15 December.
“Simon Case has been given a broad remit to investigate anything he thinks should be [investigated], any type of gathering at Downing Street that should be looked at, on any particular day he wants to,” he told Sky News.
“So if he wants to look at this he will. It’s going to be a decision for him … he will; have seen that photo, I’m sure, himself. But let him do his job.”
Asked if the cabinet secretary would announce the findings this side of Christmas, Mr Javid said: “I’m sure if he can publish the results sooner rather than later I’m sure he will – there’s no reason not to.”
Labour demands PM take questions in Commons on Christmas parties
Labour has demanded Boris Johnson come to parliament and answer questions about whether he misled MPs over alleged Christmas lockdown rule-breaking.
The PM last week told the Commons there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken in Downing Street – shortly before photos emerged of him hosting a Christmas quiz, writes Jon Stone.
Some Conservatives, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, have said Mr Johnson’s position would be untenable were he found to have lied about the party at his home address.
Labour demands Boris Johnson answer questions in Commons over ‘rule-breaking’ quiz
PM had claimed no rules had been broken
PM faces torrid week as Tory rebels nearing ‘at lease 70’
Boris Johnson is facing a fight for his political life at Westminster this week as a perfect storm of issues threaten to destabilise his premiership.
The PM is set to suffer the government’s biggest rebellion yet on Tuesday over plans to bring in vaccine passports, with the list of Tory MPs threatening to vote against them nearing at least 70, reports our policy correspondent Jon Stone.
As well as being damaged by scandals over alleged breaches of Covid rules at parties and quizzes during lockdown, and questions over sleaze and corruption, the PM will also go into this week struggling to hold on to a safe Tory heartland seat.
Allies of the prime minister on Sunday downplayed Tory prospects of holding North Shropshire, which is holding a by-election to replace Owen Paterson. Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that by-elections are sometimes used to “send a message” to the government and sought to manage expectations by claiming the contest could see a “protest vote”.
Boris Johnson faces torrid week as number of Tory rebels nears 70
PM faces destabilising week with major rebellion and potential by-election loss
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates at the beginning of what is set to be another tough week in Westminster for the prime minister.
