Tory MP suggests plan B implemented as distraction from Christmas party scandal

The prime minister is set to face his biggest rebellion yet on Tuesday over plan B Covid restrictions – specifically plans to bring in vaccine passports, with the list of Tory MPs threatening to vote against them nearing at least 70.

In another tense week at Westminster, Boris Johnson also has a by-election to deal with on Thursday for the formerly safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire. It follows Owen Paterson’s resignation in a row over his second job and breaches of lobbying rules. The Lib Dems now look set to take the constituency, early polling suggests.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has demanded Mr Johnson come to parliament and answer questions about whether he misled MPs over alleged Christmas lockdown rule-breaking.

Following the revelation that the PM hosted a festive quiz last year, Sir Keir, who is a former director of public prosecutions, said it appeared that his opponent had broken the rules. Stopping short of urging Mr Johnson, he instead branded him the “worst possible leader at the worst possible time”.