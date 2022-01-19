✕ Close Boris Johnson says ‘nobody told me’ Downing Street party broke lockdown rules

As Boris Johnson prepares to face Keir Starmer at PMQs later today, he is threatened by a growing rebellion from Tory backbenchers over the partygate scandal.

It is thought that roughly 20 more Conservative MPs could submit letters of no-confidence in the prime minister to Sir Graham Brady, the head of the influential 1922 Committee, on Wednesday.

A vote on Mr Johnson’s future as leader will be triggered if Sir Graham receives a total of 54 letters, equivalent to 15 per cent of all Tory politicians.

The likelihood of this scenario grew on Tuesday, following reports that a large number of the 2019 Tory intake had met to discuss ousting him, in what has been dubbed the “pork pie plot”.

In an attempt to ward off this threat, Mr Johnson tried to appear more contrite on Tuesday. “I deeply and bitterly regret that that happened,” he said, referring to a Downing Street party the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

This is unlikely to appease public anger though, with a poll commissioned by The Independent showing that 73 per cent of Britons are furious about the repeated parties in No 10 over lockdown.