Boris Johnson suggests he sacked Matt Hancock

Boris Johnson is still facing questions over Matt Hancock’s conduct as health secretary following the former minister’s decision to step down last week over an office affair.

Days after Mr Hancock’s resignation, it remains unclear whether the appointment of his aide Gina Coladangelo was above board, how CCTV footage of the affair was leaked, and whether the former minister had broken email rules in his role.

There are also questions over why Mr Johnson declined to sack his health secretary on Friday after Downing Street admitted that the prime minister had merely accepted the resignation and had not convinced the former minister to leave his role.

It came as the Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Hancock should have declared that Ms Coladangelo was his lover, as MPs face strict rules on appointing family members as aides.

Meanwhile, Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that the process for hiring non-executive directors to government departments needed to be more transparent and regulated in light of the “sorry saga”.