Boris Johnson news – live: PM under fire over resignation, as Mogg says Hancock should have disclosed affair
Boris Johnson is still facing questions over Matt Hancock’s conduct as health secretary following the former minister’s decision to step down last week over an office affair.
Days after Mr Hancock’s resignation, it remains unclear whether the appointment of his aide Gina Coladangelo was above board, how CCTV footage of the affair was leaked, and whether the former minister had broken email rules in his role.
There are also questions over why Mr Johnson declined to sack his health secretary on Friday after Downing Street admitted that the prime minister had merely accepted the resignation and had not convinced the former minister to leave his role.
It came as the Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Hancock should have declared that Ms Coladangelo was his lover, as MPs face strict rules on appointing family members as aides.
Meanwhile, Lord Bob Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that the process for hiring non-executive directors to government departments needed to be more transparent and regulated in light of the “sorry saga”.
Tory minister clear of cancer following chemotherapy and surgery
Government minister Chloe Smith has revealed that she is now clear of breast cancer following treatment including chemotherapy and surgery.
The constitution minister thanked her doctors and nurses for the “careful and expert treatment” she received after she revealed her diagnosis in November last year.
Boris Johnson celebrated the news on Tuesday, adding that he was looking forward to seeing Ms Smith return to Westminster.
“Cheerio, cancer! After chemotherapy and surgery, I've not got breast cancer any more,” Ms Smith wrote on Twitter.
“I want to thank the NHS doctors and nurses for the careful and expert treatment I've had, and for the steps still ahead in recovery and prevention.
“I'd also like to thank my wonderful family and friends for their love and generosity during a difficult time. Plenty of flowers and brownies!”
She added: “Colleagues and constituents have been extremely supportive, across the spectrum. The kindness of strangers was quite something too as many got in touch to share their own stories.”
The minister also said she was planning to return to the Commons for Cabinet Office questions on 8 July.
Hancock should have declared Gina Coladangelo was his lover, Jacob Rees-Mogg says
Former health secretary Matt Hancock should have declared that he had an intimate relationship with his aide Gina Coladangelo, the Tory Commons leader has said.
Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Tuesday that MPs faced strict rules on appointing family members as aides, adding: “If a man were to appoint his wife to be an executive director, you would hope that the Cabinet Office knew that the lady was married to the man.”
Hancock’s ‘sorry saga’ shows new rules needed for appointing aides, ex-cabinet secretary says
The government has been urged to change the way ministers appoint advisers to their department in the wake of Matt Hancock’s affair with an aide and subsequent resignation as health secretary.
Lord Bob Kerslake, former head of the civil service, said the “sorry saga” showed that the way non-executive directors are hired needed to be made fairer and more transparent.
ICYMI: Threat of inquiry into ministers’ use of private emails for official work
Boris Johnson is facing the threat of an inquiry into ministers using private emails for official work after the government argued that the practice was allowed, in a contradiction of its own published rules.
A Cabinet Office minister provoked surprise by saying personal accounts are permitted following reports that former health secretary Matt Hancock and his deputy considered lucrative Covid contracts in this way.
Let workers finish early to watch England v Germany, Starmer says
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on employers to let their staff finish early today in order to watch England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany at 5pm this afternoon.
Earlier this morning, schools minister Nick Gibb declined to endorse the call from Labour and said the issue was a matter for individual bosses.
Inside Politics: Watchdog considers inquiry into ministers’ private email use
It appears that questions about the use of private emails for government business is likely to be the biggest issue to come from the fall-out of Matt Hancock’s affair and subsequent resignation.
Boris Johnson has declined to say if he uses his private email address to carry out work, sparking concerns about the security of government communications.
Labour MP concerned by ‘very troubling’ reports of activists attacked in Batley and Spen
Labour MP Yvette Cooper has said that it is “very troubling” to hear about party activists being attacked in Batley and Spen ahead of the constituency’s by-election this week.
Ms Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s Today show that it was “particularly distressing” to see such behaviour in the constituency where MP Jo Cox was murdered in 2016.
“This is very troubling, there seems to be a temperature in this campaign that we have not seen in previous by-elections, certainly in West Yorkshire more widely,” she said.
“Obviously it's particularly distressing for it to happen in a constituency where we lost Jo Cox five years ago to a far-right extremist and where also Kim Leadbeater, Jo's sister, is brave and strong in standing to be the MP and I think for this to happen there obviously makes it much harder.
“I don't think that this represents the people of Batley and Spen and we have had lots of warm conversations on the doorstep as well.”
Hancock’s actions may not lead to more Covid rule breaking, scientific adviser says
A government scientific adviser has suggested that former health secretary Matt Hancock’s decision to break Covid rules is not likely on its own to make people disobey the restrictions.
When asked if Mr Hancock’s actions would lead to more people ignoring regulations, Professor Robert West told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “I think that, in and of itself, that is already being priced in because people don't really trust politicians.
“The risk is if that seeds a wider norm around other people. So I think it's really up to everyone else, who people do trust - public health officials, the NHS, other public figures - not to go down that route and not to get drawn into that kind of double-speak, as it were.”
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged the new health secretary Sajid Javid to step down from his role as an advisor to JP Morgan to “avoid any perception of a conflict of interest” as he becomes the minister in charge of the NHS:
