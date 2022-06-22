✕ Close How did the ECHR stop the first Rwanda deportation flight?

Boris Johnson’s government is set to introduce a new proposal in parliament aimed at overturning the European Court of Human Rights‘ decision stopping flights taking rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The proposal, which will be introduced by Dominic Raab in parliament later today, will allow the UK government to ignore the rulings of the ECHR in cases of asylum seekers who arrive via unauthorised journeys.

The deputy prime minister wants the successor to the Human Rights Act to assert that British courts do not always need to follow case law from Strasbourg and that the Supreme Court in London is the ultimate decision-maker on human rights issues.

And the legislation would state that interim measures from Europe, such as the one issued over the Rwanda policy, are not binding on UK courts.

This allows the government to not quit the European Convention on Human Rights entirely, yet still get its way on the matter of the controversial policy for asylum seekers.