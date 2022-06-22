Boris Johnson news – live: Government tries to overturn European Court Rwanda ruling
Proposed legislation would state that interim measures from Europe, such as the one issued over the Rwanda policy, are not binding on UK courts
How did the ECHR stop the first Rwanda deportation flight?
Boris Johnson’s government is set to introduce a new proposal in parliament aimed at overturning the European Court of Human Rights‘ decision stopping flights taking rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The proposal, which will be introduced by Dominic Raab in parliament later today, will allow the UK government to ignore the rulings of the ECHR in cases of asylum seekers who arrive via unauthorised journeys.
The deputy prime minister wants the successor to the Human Rights Act to assert that British courts do not always need to follow case law from Strasbourg and that the Supreme Court in London is the ultimate decision-maker on human rights issues.
And the legislation would state that interim measures from Europe, such as the one issued over the Rwanda policy, are not binding on UK courts.
This allows the government to not quit the European Convention on Human Rights entirely, yet still get its way on the matter of the controversial policy for asylum seekers.
Emily Thornberry says government acting ‘drunk’ in ECHR debate
Shadow attorney-general Emily Thornberry has slammed the government over the proposed new Bill of Rights and questioned whether the move would actually change anything, or rather add “more and more layers of bureaucracy on the application of the Human Rights Act”, so it will merely “gum up the system”.
She accused the government of “behaving like some sort of drunk” calling for a fight over the policy.
“They’re just trying to think of anything that they can take on at the moment in order to distract us all from what’s really happening, which is their inability to govern - they’re trying to pick yet another fight,” she told the BBC.
European decision halting Rwanda deportation could be ignored under new Raab plans
European Court of Human Rights decisions blocking removal flights to Rwanda would be ignored under a Bill of Rights also tasked with increasing deportations of foreign criminals.
Dominic Raab is introducing the proposed legislation to parliament on Wednesday after the Strasbourg court disrupted the government’s controversial flagship policy for asylum seekers who arrive in unauthorised journeys.
The deputy prime minister wants the successor to the Human Rights Act to assert that British courts do not always need to follow case law from Strasbourg and that the supreme court in London is the ultimate decision-maker on human rights issues.
And the legislation would confirm that interim measures such as the one issued over the Rwanda policy are not binding on UK courts.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of all the latest in UK politics. Stay tuned!
