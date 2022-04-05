✕ Close Tory minister says Boris Johnson shouldn't resign because after Partygate scandal

The government is facing a growing backlash from senior Conservatives over its plan to privatise Channel 4, as Boris Johnson was warned that Margaret Thatcher would not have attempted such a move.

Former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt was among those to criticise the decision to sell off the public broadcaster, telling Sky News: “I’m not in favour of it”.

Meanwhile, Labour has stretched its lead over the Tories to seven points, according to a new poll. Savanta ComRes has the opposition on 40 per cent (+1) versus the Conservatives 33 per cent (-2).

The polling company surveyed 2,220 people between 1 and 3 April.

Earlier Whitehall braced for more top civil servants to be implicated in the partygate scandal after the government’s former ethics chief apologised for attending an illegal leaving do.

A senior civil service source told the Guardian there were concerns more civil servants could be implicated in Sue Gray’s partygate report, which could lead to potential disciplinary action.