Boris Johnson news - live: Channel 4 privatisation ‘red meat to right-wing voters’ as Labour stretch poll lead
Former ethics chief named as first to receive £50 fine over leaving do during strict coronavirus lockdown
The government is facing a growing backlash from senior Conservatives over its plan to privatise Channel 4, as Boris Johnson was warned that Margaret Thatcher would not have attempted such a move.
Former cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt was among those to criticise the decision to sell off the public broadcaster, telling Sky News: “I’m not in favour of it”.
Meanwhile, Labour has stretched its lead over the Tories to seven points, according to a new poll. Savanta ComRes has the opposition on 40 per cent (+1) versus the Conservatives 33 per cent (-2).
The polling company surveyed 2,220 people between 1 and 3 April.
Earlier Whitehall braced for more top civil servants to be implicated in the partygate scandal after the government’s former ethics chief apologised for attending an illegal leaving do.
A senior civil service source told the Guardian there were concerns more civil servants could be implicated in Sue Gray’s partygate report, which could lead to potential disciplinary action.
Local councils deserve a round of applause – they’re doing a tough job
There’s no national storytelling of the range of services that councils provide – and as a result, we don’t have the same emotional attachment to them as we do to the NHS, writes Chris Twigg
Channel 4 sell-off could be ‘good thing’, says William Hague
Former Tory leader William Hague said Channel 4’s privatisation could be a good thing, following reports that the government is seeking £1bn from the sale, Adam Forrest reports.
“It partly depends what you do with the money,” he told Times Radio. “If this raises a billion pounds, and it’s meant to go to support creative industries, as part of our levelling up agenda. Well, if that’s spent effectively, that will be a good thing.”
Hague also said the government might be “disappointed” if they thought the news on Channel 4 would be different after privatisation.
“I’m not sure Channel 4 News would have to be different drastically … It will still be able to choose its editorial line within those restrictions. So if their point is to change the news, well, they might be very disappointed.”
Brexit has laid bare the towering idiocy of Jacob Rees-Mogg – that’s a benefit, right there
If there is anyone alive out there who’s ‘moved on’ from Partygate, Jacob Rees-Mogg will have to hope that absolutely none of them were listening to his radio phone-in on LBC, writes our political sketch writer Tom Peck.
Russia must face ‘maximum’ sanctions for Ukraine atrocities, says Truss as Biden demands war crimes trial
Russia must be hit with the “maximum level” of sanctions for its atrocities in Ukraine, Liz Truss said on Monday as President Joe Biden called for Vladimir Putin to stand trial for war crimes.
The foreign secretary stressed “nothing is off the table” as she hit out at the “butchery” of Moscow’s forces, including the indiscriminate killing of civilians in the town of Bucha.
All weapons should be sent to Ukraine, senior Tory says
Foreign affairs committee chairman Tom Tugendhat has agreed that all weapons, not just so-called "defensive weapons", should be made available to Ukraine.
Asked on Times Radio if all "reasonable battlefield weaponry" should be provided to Ukrainian forces, the senior Conservative MP said: "Yes. I mean, I don't think there's any really great doubt in this."
He added: "Well, that's a decision for various member states, right. And that's a decision for countries like Poland or countries like the United States. I mean, you could retrain a Ukrainian pilot to fly various US-type aircraft in the weeks that have gone by so, you know, I mean there's various options that we could have."
Asked if there are any war crimes that would push Nato countries to put "boots on the ground", Mr Tugendhat said: "Well, the only reason I think it's a bad idea is because at the moment this is a battle between (Vladimir) Putin and his thieves, quite literally, if you look at what's going on on the ground, these murderers and rapists, and the Ukrainian people.
"If it becomes a Nato versus Russia battle, then it might actually conversely solidify Putin's position. That's why I think it's a bad idea."
Government must recognise defeats in Lords means borders bill ‘unworkable’, says Amnesty
Amnesty International has said the government must recognise the latest defeat of home secretary Priti Patel’s nationality and borders bill in the House of Lords shows it is “unworkable”.
Steve Valdez-Symonds, the organisation’s refugee and migrant rights director, said: “The government’s chaotic, obstructive and inept responses to the Afghan and Ukraine refugee crises are part and parcel of the same harmful attitude to people seeking asylum that this fundamentally ill-conceived bill demonstrates.
“The Lords have given the government yet another opportunity to recognise what we can all see - that asylum policy as set out in this bill is completely unworkable, out of step with reality and incompatible with the UK’s moral and legal obligations.”
Rural households likely to pay up to third more for energy, warns Labour
Labour is warning poorly insulated properties and soaring oil prices mean rural households are likely to face higher energy bills than their urban counterparts, Adam Forrest reports.
The opposition party said the lack of energy efficient homes in the countryside was down to “12 years of Conservative failure” – citing data that suggests rural households pay around a third more on average to heat their homes.
With those living rurally more likely to rely on oil, which is not covered by Ofgem’s price cap, to heat their properties, Labour said non-urban communities are more likely to feel the pinch during the current cost-of-living crisis.
Trans Tory MP say PM has ‘broken promise’ by allowing conversion therapy for transgender people
The first transgender MP has accused Boris Johnson’s government of breaking its “promise” by excluding trans people from a ban on conversion therapy.
Jamie Wallis, the Conservative MP for Bridgend who last week came out as trans, said he is “bitterly disappointed” that people who identify as a different gender to the one they are born into will be excluded from plans.
