Boris Johnson news – live: PM set to leave for India as MPs prepare for vote on Partygate
Follow live updates here
Related: ‘Criminal’: Boris Johnson heckled by MPs in Commons
As Boris Johnson prepares to leave later on Wednesday for his long-delayed trip to India, MPs are getting ready for a crucial vote on Thursday over the Partygate scandal.
The vote in the House of Commons will determine whether Mr Johnson should be referred for further investigation over his “misleading” statements in Parliament in connection with lockdown-breaking social events held in Whitehall.
The prime minister has faced widespread calls to tender his resignation, including from a senior Conservative MP, after he offered a “wholehearted apology” in his first appearance in the Commons since being fined by police for breaking coronavirus laws.
Mark Harper, Conservative MP for the Forest of Dean, has said he believes Mr Johnson is “no longer worthy of the great office that he holds”.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has said of his visit to India that “it is vital that democracies and friends stick together”.
He also said that he and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi will hold “in-depth talks” in Delhi this Friday on their “strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership”.
Recap: Boris Johnson apologises for breaching Covid rules
Boris Johnson offered a “wholehearted apology” in his first Commons appearance since being fined by police and insisted that he did not know he was breaching his own rules.
The prime minister said: “Let me.. say, not by way of mitigation or excuse, but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it didn’t occur to me, then or subsequently, that a gathering in the cabinet room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules. That was my mistake, and I apologise for it unreservedly.”
Read the full story here:
Boris Johnson fails to win over Partygate critics with apology to Commons
‘Not worthy of great office he holds’: Senior Conservative backbencher calls for PM to go
Boris Johnson set to leave for two-day India visit prior to partygate vote
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to leave for his two-day visit to India prior to the MPs voting in the House of Commons on Thursday over the “partygate” scandal.
Mr Johnson is preparing to leave for India on Wednesday. He said in a statement that he would conduct “in-depth talks” in Delhi on 22 April on “strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership” between the UK and India.
It was reported that the India trip was “definitely happening” despite Mr Johnson facing pressure to cancel it so he could attend the debate on Thursday in the House of Commons.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies