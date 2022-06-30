Boris Johnson news – live: PM rules out early election amid sinking poll numbers
Follow all the updates here
Boris Johnson has ruled out calling an early general election, amid polls showing dwindling support for the Conservative Party.
An exclusive poll for The Independent has suggested the Tories would be defeated if a ballot was called now, with Labour falling just short of an overall majority but the prime minister potentially losing his own seat.
Sources close to Mr Johnson have dismissed the chances of him calling an early election this year, saying that cutting and running at a time when he holds a commanding majority in the Commons would not be credible to voters.
“The PM won an 80-seat majority, people want us to use it to get s*** done, rather than hold another vote,” one said.
Meanwhile, a bid by Tories to block Labour MP Harriet Harman from chairing an investigation into whether or not the prime minister misled parliament over Partygate has failed.
EU tells UK to ‘come back to the table'
The EU has issued a plea to the UK to “come back to the table” to solve the crisis over Northern Ireland, as it set out the huge economic damage from Brexit, Rob Merrick writes.
In a speech in London, the vice-president of the European Commission joked that it is now Brussels that wants to get “Brexit done” – while London has refused face-to-face talks for four months.
EU urges UK to ‘come back to the table’ as it highlights economic harm from Brexit
European Commission vice-president says Brussels wants to get ‘Brexit done’ – while London refuses to talk about Northern Ireland
Truss says government ‘not speculating about elections'
Liz Truss has said the government is “not speculating about elections” but refused to rule out a snap poll.
“We are focused on delivering for the British people,” the foreign secretary told Sky News.
“We’re facing the worst war in Europe for decades, we’ve got the aftershock of the pandemic, which is having huge effects around the world and inflation, on people’s incomes, on economic growth.
“We are spending our time focused on dealing with those challenges, not speculating about elections.”
Asked whether the next election should be in 2024 as scheduled, Ms Truss said: “We’re not thinking about that, we’re thinking about getting on with the job.”
PA
Truss won’t say if she agrees with Wallace on defence budget
Liz Truss has declined to say if she agrees with defence secretary Ben Wallace’s plea for a significant increase in defence spending, but said the budget must be “fit for purpose”.
Speaking from the Nato summit in Madrid, the foreign secretary told Sky News: “We need to make sure that all of the Western alliance is spending more on defence and putting more into ... supporting our eastern allies.”
Ms Truss added: “I’m not going to get into details of the negotiations of the spending review.”
Male MPs try menopause ‘hot flush vest’ - and can’t take the heat
Male MPs have tried out vests that simulate the feeling of menopausal hot flushes - and they couldn’t take the heat.
Taking part in an event to raise awareness for the sharp increase in demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs amid widespread shortages, politicians - including Wes Streeting, Stephen Kinnock and Nick Thomas-Symonds - donned the garments which contained heated pads which are said to mimic the bothersome and often debilitating symptom.
“It’s deeply unpleasant and an enveloping heat,” said the shadow health secretary after trying on the vest.
“How you would crack on with life, I don’t know. I can’t wait to take this off.”
Emily Atkinson has more.
Male MPs try menopause ‘hot flush vest’ - and can’t take the heat
‘Imagine making a speech in the House of Commons and suddenly getting a hot flush. If [men] had this, we’d be complaining a lot’, said one MP
Tory MP attacks Sadiq Khan over Met police
Britain’s policing minister has claimed that Sadiq Khan should “share responsibility” for the Metropolitan Police’s slide into special measures.
Kit Malthouse suggested, as police and crime commissioner (PCC) for the force, the mayor of London should “consider his position”.
But four of the six police forces currently in special measures have Conservative PCCs.
The elected role was created by the Tory-Lib Dem coalition government to replace policing boards previously tasked with controlling regional forces’ finances and holding them to account.
Lizzie Dearden reports.
Minister attacks Khan over Met – but most forces in special measures have Tory PCCs
Kit Malthouse suggests the mayor of London should ‘consider his position’
MPs ‘should not bring babies to Commons’
A cross-party review has recommended that MPs should not be allowed to bring babies into the House of Commons chamber during debates.
The report was ordered after an outcry when Labour member Stella Creasy was told not to bring her newborn son to work during debates.
According to the committee, MPs should not bring babies into the main chamber or Westminster Hall if they wanted to “observe, initiate, speak or intervene in proceedings”, The Guardian reported.
Raab under fire for spending £1m on private jets
Dominic Raab spent more than £1m on private jets in just nine months as the foreign secretary instead of using regular flights, Labour claims.
The deputy prime minister is also under fire for taking up to nine officials with him on government trips – wasting money during a cost of living crisis, the party says.“
There are serious questions for the government about how these extortionate costs were run up and what we’re paying for,” Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader said.
“The public will want to know if they’re footing the bill for Tory ministers’ expensive in-flight hospitality while working families struggle to put food on their own tables.”
Rob Merrick has more.
Dominic Raab under fire for spending £1m on private jets in just nine months
Deputy prime minister criticised for taking up to nine officials with him on government trips
Partygate inquiry to wait until autumn
Prime minister Boris Johnson will not face a grilling by the committee investigating whether he lied to parliament over Downing Street parties until the autumn.
A Conservative bid to block Harriet Harman from leading the investigation failed after the senior Labour MP was confirmed as chair today.
But no decision has yet been taken on whether oral evidence sessions of questioning by the Commons Privileges Committee will be held in public and before the TV cameras.
The Commons voted in April for the committee to conduct an investigation into whether Mr Johnson’s repeated denials that Covid lockdown rules were broken at No 10 amounted to a contempt of parliament.
Boris Johnson rules out early general election
Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out calling an early general election, as allies admitted that voters would not welcome a snap vote aimed at saving his premiership.
A source close to Mr Johnson dismissed the chances of him calling an early election this year, conceding that cutting and running at a time when he holds a commanding majority in the Commons would not be credible to voters.
“The PM won an 80-seat majority, people want us to use it to get s*** done, rather than hold another vote,” the source said.
Adam Forrest and Andrew Woodcock report.
Boris Johnson rules out early election ‘because voters want him to get s*** done’
Exclusive: New survey of voters suggests Tories would forfeit power to Keir Starmer’s Labour in early poll
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to politics in the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies