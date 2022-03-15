Boris Johnson news - live: PM says west made a ‘terrible mistake’ by continuing to rely on Russian oil
Johnson accused Putin of using west’s energy dependency on Russia for ‘blackmail’
Boris Johnson has urged the west to reduce its dependency on Russian energy as he prepares to leave for Saudi Arabia in a bid for increased oil and gas production to make up for the reduced supplies from Russia.
Prime minister, who is likely to meet with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the west had made a “terrible mistake” by continuing its dependence on Russian and letting president Vladimir Putin “get away with” 2014 invasion of Crimea.
He accused Mr Putin of using West’s energy reliance on Russia for “blackmail”, adding “we cannot go on like this”.
“As long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, he will do all he can to exploit that dependence. And that is why that dependence must-- and will--now end,” he wrote.
Johnson to unveil further sanctions against Russia
Boris Johnson’s government is like to impose further sanctions against Russian oligarchs and organisations linked to Vladimir Putin as the parliamentarians fast track key legislations.It comes as the long-awaited Economic Crime Bill — designed to tackle “dirty money” in Britain, according to ministers — cleared its parliamentary hurdles on Monday evening.
With the Bill having received Royal Assent, the government can now announce a raft of new sanctions, targeting those close to the Russian president as the Kremlin continues to wage war on Ukraine.
Speaking at the weekend, the prime minister insisted the legislation would enable the government to go “harder and faster” on sanctions.
Read the details in this report by Ashley Cowburn.
UK to unveil further Russian sanctions
Action come as Economic Crime Bill clears all parliamentary hurdles
More than 40,000 Britons register to sponsor Ukrainian refugees
More than 43,000 people have registered their interest in sponsoring Ukrainian refugees to stay in their homes – just hours after the government website went live.
Offering those who provide sanctuary a monthly payment of £350, the scheme was formally launched on Monday after days of criticism over the government’s handling of the humanitarian crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Michael Gove told MPs it will allow Ukrainian’s with no family links to come to the UK and benefit from “unrestricted access” to benefits, employment and healthcare.
The Independent’s political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports
West made a ‘terrible mistake’ by letting Russia ‘get away’ with 2014 invasion of Crimea, says Johnson
Boris Johnson said west made a “terrible mistake” by letting president Vladimir Putin “get away” with its 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Slamming the countries for their intensifying the economic relations in the aftermath of the Russian aggression, the prime minister said that “when he finally came to launch his vicious war in Ukraine, he knew the world would find it very hard to punish him.”
Writing for the Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson added: “He knew that he had created an addiction.”
PM – West must end addiction to Russian energy and starve Putin of war funds
The Prime Minister is due to travel to Saudi Arabia in the hope the kingdom can raise its production of oil and gas as he urges the West to diverge.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UK politics for Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies