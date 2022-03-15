Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the West to end its ‘dependence’ on Russian oil and gas in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has urged the west to reduce its dependency on Russian energy as he prepares to leave for Saudi Arabia in a bid for increased oil and gas production to make up for the reduced supplies from Russia.

Prime minister, who is likely to meet with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the west had made a “terrible mistake” by continuing its dependence on Russian and letting president Vladimir Putin “get away with” 2014 invasion of Crimea.

He accused Mr Putin of using West’s energy reliance on Russia for “blackmail”, adding “we cannot go on like this”.

“As long as the West is economically dependent on Putin, he will do all he can to exploit that dependence. And that is why that dependence must-- and will--now end,” he wrote.