Boris Johnson news live - PM says Putin’s ‘barbaric actions’ testing humanity as he’s urged to sack Patel
Follow the updates here
Prime minister Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin's "barbaric actions" on Ukraine are testing "all of humanity". He made the remarks after his latest telephonic conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.
Mr Johnson pledged that the UK would continue to do "all that we can" to end "this disastrous conflict".
Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has urged the prime minister to fire home secretary Priti Patel over her "utterly shameful" response towards the Ukrainian refugees.
In a speech at the party’s spring conference on Sunday, the Lib Dem leader said: “She has answered desperation with delays; crisis with confusion; pain with paperwork".
“It couldn’t be clearer that Priti Patel is not up to the job. The buck stops with the prime minister. So Boris Johnson must sack her now,” he added.
The UK government last week sanctioned 386 members of the Duma - the lower house of the Russian parliament- for their support to recognise the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent entities.
Cost of living crisis: Half of UK children ‘will have to sacrifice' food
Half of UK children will be in families that cannot afford the cost of living by April this year, new analysis has warned.
A report by the New Economics Foundation (NEF) found that by next month, 23.4 million Britons will be short by more than £8,500 a year when it comes to paying for necessities such as heating, food and clothes.
Using the Minimum Income Standard (MIS), researchers estimated that around 43 per cent of families in the northeast of England, 41 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber, 39 per cent in the West Midlands and 38 per cent in London, will all be living below the MIS threshold in a matter of weeks.
Michael Gove wrongly says 300,000 visas given to Ukrainians
Cabinet minister Michael Gove blundered over the number of Ukrainian refugees accepted by Britain – incorrectly claiming that 300,000 visas has been issued to those fleeing the Russian invasion.
Challenged over the figures on Sky News, Mr Gove admitted he had got the figure wrong, before revealing that only around 3,000 visas had been granted on the Ukraine family scheme.
The government has been criticised for insisting that British sponsors go through online paperwork and security checks on behalf of a particular, named refugee.
Adam Forrest has more.
Michael Gove mistakenly says 300,000 visas given to Ukrainians
Minister reveals councils will receive £10,000 for each Ukrainian sponsored under new scheme
UK looking at options to bolster Ukraine’s self-defence, says PM
The UK will “continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence”, prime minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday. In a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, Mr Johnson said the UK would “continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict”.
Mr Johnson was said to have told Mr Zelensky during their call that the UK would “continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence”.
“The Prime Minister outlined the support the UK continues to deliver to Ukraine,” a No 10 spokesman said.
Amy Gibbons reports.
UK will pursue more options to bolster Ukraine’s self-defence, says PM
Boris Johnson says Russian president Vladimir Putin’s ‘barbaric actions’ are ‘testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity’.
Johnson says Putin's 'barbaric actions' 'testing all of humanity'
Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric actions” on Ukraine are “testing all of humanity”, prime minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, following a call with Ukrainian prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to a UK government statement, the leaders condemned the murders of American journalist Brent Renaud and “countless innocent Ukrainians, and the abduction of the Mayors of Dniprorudne and Melitopol”.
Refugee crisis: PM urged to sack Priti Patel
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been urged to sack home secretary Priti Patel over her handling of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, in a speech on Sunday, said Ms Patel’s response to the “humanitarian catastrophe” had been “utterly shameful”.“She has answered desperation with delays; crisis with confusion; pain with paperwork,” he said.
Sir Ed added: “It couldn’t be clearer that Priti Patel is not up to the job. The buck stops with the prime minister. So Boris Johnson must sack her now”.
Boris Johnson urged to sack Priti Patel for ‘shameful’ handling of refugee crisis
Home secretary has show ‘incompetence, indifference and sheer inhumanity’, says Lib Dem leader
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on everything related to UK politics.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies