✕ Close Boris Johnson tells racists who abused England team to 'crawl back under a rock'

MPs’ actions may have “laid the foundations” for the racist abuse received by England players in the wake of the Euro 2020 final, a group of senior Tories have warned.

Too many parliamentarians have “fundamentally misunderstood” the idea of taking the knee to express solidarity against racism, cautioned the Conservatives Against Racism For Equality (CARFE) group, which boasts nine MPs including Jeremy Hunt and Robert Halfon.

Urging the Conservative Party to urgently “challenge” its attitude towards the protest stance as he forwarded the letter from CARFE co-founder Albie Amankona to all Tory MPs, former minister Steve Baker said: “This is a decisive moment for our party.”

It came as a damning Runnymede Trust report warned that Boris Johnson’s government is in breach of a UN treaty designed to eradicate racial discrimination, with ministers’ new approach to equalities possibly set to “worsen” the existing disparities faced by ethnic minority groups across health, the criminal justice system, education, employment and immigration in England.