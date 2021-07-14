Boris Johnson news - live: MPs may have ‘laid the foundations’ for abuse of England players, senior Tories say
MPs’ actions may have “laid the foundations” for the racist abuse received by England players in the wake of the Euro 2020 final, a group of senior Tories have warned.
Too many parliamentarians have “fundamentally misunderstood” the idea of taking the knee to express solidarity against racism, cautioned the Conservatives Against Racism For Equality (CARFE) group, which boasts nine MPs including Jeremy Hunt and Robert Halfon.
Urging the Conservative Party to urgently “challenge” its attitude towards the protest stance as he forwarded the letter from CARFE co-founder Albie Amankona to all Tory MPs, former minister Steve Baker said: “This is a decisive moment for our party.”
It came as a damning Runnymede Trust report warned that Boris Johnson’s government is in breach of a UN treaty designed to eradicate racial discrimination, with ministers’ new approach to equalities possibly set to “worsen” the existing disparities faced by ethnic minority groups across health, the criminal justice system, education, employment and immigration in England.
Plan to end Troubles prosecutions ‘the least worst solution’, former Army chief says
A former head of the British Army has described the government's plans to introduce legislation to end all prosecutions related to the Northern Ireland Troubles before 1998 as “the least worst solution”.
General Lord Dannatt “welcomed” the move but told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “This isn't the solution to everyone's problems; I call it the least worst solution, but it does provide a mechanism whereby investigations can continue, questioning can continue so that families who lost loved ones during the Troubles get to know what happened but without the fear of prosecution being held above the heads of military veterans.”
He said he expects the government's command paper will set out what proportion of deaths in the Troubles were caused by terrorists and by the military.
The government is expected to announce an effective amnesty for those who committed crimes during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, Tom Batchelor reports.
A statute of limitations ending all prosecutions related to the Troubles before 1998 is said to be one of the elements of a plan to be unveiled by Brandon Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.
The move has been condemned by victims groups and political opponents, who warn that the “obscene” legislation which the government hopes will be voted on in the autumn would give a green light to future terrorist groups.
UK inflation soars to highest rate for nearly three years
The UK's rate of inflation soared in June to its highest rate for nearly three years, on the back of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel.
The Office for National Statistics said the Consumer Prices Index rose to 2.5 per cent from a figure of 2.1 per cent the previous month, moving further away from the Bank of England's 2 per cent target.
The official figure again overshot the expectations of analysts, who had predicted that it would rise to 2.2 per cent for the month.
The latest Survation poll sees the Tories gain five points on Labour – with support for the governing party increasing by two points and decreasing by three for the opposition.
Meanwhile, both Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have seen their favourability ratings drop slightly, according to the survey carried out between 5 and 13 July.
Government ‘united’ in its opposition to racism, minister says
Grant Shapps has said the government is “absolutely united” in its opposition to racism following the abuse suffered by England footballers.
Transport Secretary told Sky News: "We are absolutely united as a government – and I hope as a country as well – in booting out racism. We abhor it.
“As a Cabinet were are more ethnically diverse, I think, than any in history. I think we are more representative of the country in that regard. It is a good thing. I hope we can move on rather united on this issue because who wants to live in a racist country? Not me.”
And Mr Shapps defended the home secretary after she was accused by England defender Tyrone Mings of “stoking the fire” of racism, saying: “I thought the comments about Priti Patel were unusual or odd.
“Priti Patel has spoken very movingly in the House of Commons about her own experience and suffering from racism.”
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has been granted an urgent question to Priti Patel to ask for a Commons statement about online racist abuse today.
Harry Maguire calls for social media firms to clamp down on racist abuse
England centre-back Harry Maguire has joined calls for social media firms to clamp down on perpetrators using their platforms as a place for racist hate.
“Something needs to be done. The companies need to verify every account,” the Manchester United defender told The Sun.
“It is too easy to troll and abuse. To be racist is just too easy to be done and get away with.”
Labour calls for online racists to be banned from football matches
Courts must be given new powers to ban anyone convicted of online racist abuse from football matches, Labour has urged.
The opposition demanded that racial hatred on the internet is treated in the same way as on the terraces by extending Football Banning Orders to cover online offences as well, and urged the government to use the upcoming Online Safety Bill to extend powers under Football Banning Orders.
Shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: “The racists who have been abusing England players online should be banned from football grounds. They do not deserve to be anywhere near a game of football.”
An online petition calling for racists to get life bans from all football matches in England has received more than 970,000 signatures since its launch after Sunday’s final.
Government breaching human rights commitments under UN racism treaty, report warns
The government is in breach of numerous articles of the UN International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, according to a new report from the Runnymede Trust race equality think-tank.
The government is required to submit regular reports to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which monitors adherence to the treaty, but did not submit one in April 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
The latest report, produced by the Runnymede Trust following an Equality and Human Rights Commission tender, was drafted with evidence from more than 100 civil society groups, and suggests that racial inequality has worsened in some areas since the last shadow report was published in 2016.
Senior Tory MPs challenge colleagues over taking knee
Here’s more on the damning letter from The Conservatives Against Racism For Equality group’s co-founder Albie Amankova – addressed to Tory MPs.
He wrote: “As a young man who is proud of being a Conservative as he is of his African and English heritage, I have been disappointed at the way our side of the house has engaged with how our national football team decided to stand against racism by taking the knee.”
“Too many of us have fundamentally misunderstood the gesture taking the knee, and we have not listened when those who support the gesture have explained why.”
