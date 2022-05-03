Boris Johnson news - live: Plan to revive Right to Buy scheme branded ‘hare-brained’
PM reportedly ‘very excited’ about plan to grant millions of people right to purchase housing association homes at huge discount
Government proposals to sell off housing association properties have been branded “hare-brained” amid warnings they will worsen the shortage of homes for more than a million people on waiting lists for affordable accommodation.
Boris Johnson is reported to want to grant 2.5m housing association tenants in England the right to purchase their homes at a massive discount, in an echo of Margaret Thatcher’s popular “right to buy” policy of the 1980s which saw a huge proportion of the nation’s stock of council homes sold.
Labour branded the plan “desperate”, pointing out that it repeats a policy from David Cameron’s 2015 Conservative manifesto which failed to deliver any sales.
And the chief executive of homelessness charity Shelter said the “hare-brained idea” was “the opposite of what the country needs”.
Earlier, a minister rejected calls for an all-women shortlist to find a replacement for disgraced Tory MP Neil Parish. Universities minister Michelle Donelan said that female-only shortlists for parliamentary candidates are “demeaning” to women.
Asylum seeks in Calais not deterred from Channel crossings by UK’s Rwanda plans
Most asylum seekers in Calais are still hoping to make it to the UK despite plans that could see them sent to Rwanda, according to a new survey.
A charity polled those waiting in migrant camps in northern France in the days since the British government passed a law making it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive without permission.
Care4Calais found most had heard of the deal with Rwanda, which will see people who arrive “illegally” in the UK under new immigration rules sent to the east African country to apply for asylum there instead.
Three quarters of those polled said the plans would not put them off making the Channel crossing, the charity said.
My colleague Zoe Tidman reports.
Asylum seekers in Calais undeterred by UK's Rwanda plans, poll finds
‘Answer to many problems in Calais is to let refugees apply for visas to cross the Channel safely,’ charity says
Tory rift over call to find female candidate to replace porn shame MP
A government minister has rejected calls for an all-women shortlist to find a replacement for disgraced Tory MP Neil Parish.
Universities minister, Michelle Donelan, said that female-only shortlists for parliamentary candidates are “demeaning” to women.
Boris Johnson is facing calls from within his own party to ensure that a woman is chosen to fight the by-election in the east Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton triggered by Parish’s resignation after being caught watching pornography in the Commons chamber.
Andrew Woodcock reports.
Tory rift over call to find female candidate to replace porn shame MP
All-women shortlists ‘demeaning’ to female candidates, says government minister
Labour question Rishi Sunak on Russian presence of company in which wife £400m stake
Labour has written to Rishi Sunak demanding to know whether he or his family benefit from the continued presence of a company in Russia in which his wife holds a £400m stake.
Reports on Monday suggested that Indian-based IT giant Infosys – founded by the father of Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty – is still operating in Moscow despite promising a month ago it was leaving.
Shadow economic secretary Tulip Siddiq called on the chancellor to clarify when the company’s Russian office will be shut down and whether he or any of his immediate family are benefiting from its continued operation.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the details.
Questions for Sunak on Russian presence of company in which wife has £400m stake
Infosys promised to leave Moscow base after invasion of Ukraine
Johnson to evoke Churchill as he tells Ukrainian parliament this is country’s ‘finest hour’
Boris Johnson today evoke Britain’s struggle with Nazi Germany as he tells Ukraine’s parliament that their country’s resistance of Russian invasion is its “finest hour”.
The prime minister will be the first western leader to address the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv by video link, almost two months after president Volodymyr Zelensky gave his own message to the House of Commons.
Mr Johnson will say that the UK is “proud to be among Ukraine’s friends” and will announce a new £300m package of defensive military aid, including electronic warfare kit, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night-vision devices.
More about his address to Ukraine’s parliament in this report by Andrew Woodcock.
PM to evoke Churchill as he tells Ukrainian parliament this is their 'finest hour'
Prime minister becomes first world leader to speak by video link to Kyiv assembly since invasion two months ago
Opinion | Will the Northern Ireland elections finally end a relentless game of tug of war?
“In Northern Ireland, we live in a perpetual game of tug of war,” my colleague Caolán Magee writes for Independent Voices.
“On one side of the rope stands nationalists and republicans who pull in the direction of closer ties with the Republic of Ireland, with the eventual goal of a united Ireland. Unionists and loyalists stand on the other side of the rope, pulling in the direction of Britain, to solidify Northern Ireland’s status in the United Kingdom.
“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This is because political decisions are taken in the context of the constitutional question, with little consideration given to whether these decisions will materially improve people’s lives.
“An inch is given, a mile taken, before the rope cannot withstand the tension and it snaps. Republicans and loyalists fall into the mud and splash the onlookers of the sectarian spectacle. Historically, this came in the form of bombings and killings. Today, it comes in the form of assembly collapses.”
He adds: “For this election, Sinn Fein has put down the rope and joined the crowd of onlookers watching the DUP tangle themselves in knots. A new generation of voters wants to unshackle themselves from a rope that has pitted the two communities against each other for a century.”
You can read his analysis in full here:
Opinion: Will the Northern Ireland elections end a relentless game of tug of war?
For this election, Sinn Fein have put down the rope and joined the crowd of onlookers watching the DUP tangle themselves in knots, writes Caolán Magee
Starmer’s lead over Johnson as voters’ favoured PM narrows, poll suggests
Sir Keir Starmer’s lead over Boris Johnson as voters’ preferred prime minister narrowed considerably last week, polling suggests, with the two leaders apparently now nearly neck-and-neck in the eyes of the public.
Asked on Sunday who would make a better PM, 35 per cent of the 2,000 people polled by Redfield & Wilton Strategies chose the Labour leader – marking a drop of 5 per cent on the previous week.
In contrast, 33 per cent chose Mr Johnson, while a huge 31 per cent said they didn’t know.
Nadine Dorries defends decision to share Daily Mail article about Keir Starmer
The culture secretary has issued a further defence of her decision to share a Daily Mail article about Sir Keir Starmer’s attendance at a Durham campaign event during lockdown.
The article, which includes claims relating to a takeaway delivery of curry, has sparked outrage among some over its inclusion of a stock image of the Labour leader eating a curry alongside the late MP Frank Dobson, who died in 2019 and who has been cropped out of the photo.
Nadine Dorries tweeted: “I’ve linked to an article and am not responsible for what photographs they use. The substance is in the story and the absurdity that we are expected to believe that Starmer had beers and curry with others at 10pm and then went back to work? Is that what he told the police?”
Protests in British Virgin Islands over plan for UK to impose direct rule on territory
Protests have taken place in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) against plans for the UK to take direct rule of the territory following the arrest of its elected leader, our race correspondent Nadine White reports.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of Government House in Tortola, the residence of the governor-general John Rankin, on Monday, after an inquiry led by British judge Sir Gary Hickinbottom into corruption recommended the islands be governed from London for two years.
However, many BVI residents are resisting this suggestion which has been described as “colonial”, particularly in the context of the region’s history as a former British slave colony, and undemocratic as there are no plans to put the matter to the public.
The UK’s minister for the overseas territories, Amanda Milling, arrived in the British Virgin Islands on Sunday for a three-day trip in which discussions will be had about future leadership of the region. However, the content of these discussions have been shrouded in ambiguity, protesters have said, as they called for Ms Mulling to include BVI residents in conversations about the country’s future.
Protests in BVI over plan for UK to impose direct rule on territory
Plans to rule the islands from London after arrest of elected leader likened to “colonialism” by demonstrators
