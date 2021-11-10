✕ Close Tory sleaze would ‘make Donald Trump blush’, says Emily Thornberry

A former Tory minister has been referred to the anti-sleaze watchdog over allegations that he broke Commons rules by using his parliamentary office for a second job.

Geoffrey Cox, who served as attorney general between 2018 and 2020, is thought to have earned almost £1 million by advising the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in a corruption inquiry started by the Foreign Office.

After spending several months in the Caribbean earlier this year for this job, a video from September appears to show him attending a hearing remotely from his parliamentary office, according to The Times.

As MPs are not permitted to use their taxpayer-funded offices for anything except their parliamentary work, Labour has accused Mr Cox of “brazenly” flouting the rules.

The deepening of the sleaze scandal comes after the prime minister attempted last week to help Owen Paterson, a former minister who was due to be suspended for lobbying on behalf of two companies he advised.

Meanwhile, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith is also facing questions over a potential conflict of interests over a £25,000-a-year role advising a hand sanitizer company.