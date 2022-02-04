✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘toxic’ even to his allies, says Malcom Rifkind

Conservative MP Aaron Bell has submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.

Mr Bell said Boris Johnson’s position was “untenable” because of his handling of the Partygate scandal and the “breach of trust” following the series of lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street.

The Red Wall MP is the 13th Conservative parliamentarian to publicly call for Mr Johnson to stand down.

Earlier this week, The Newcastle-under-Lyme MP challenged the PM in the House of Commons.

Mr Bell said he had abided by all the rules and stuck to social distancing regulations at his grandmother’s funeral.

He asked Mr Johnson: “Am I a fool?”

It comes after the troubled Prime Minister tried to put a positive gloss on the exodus of senior officials from 10 Downing Street by quoting The Lion King this morning.

“Change is good,” he told those remaining after a fifth aide walked out of No 10 within 24 hours.

Policy adviser Elena Narozanski is the latest to leave her role. Her exit follows the departures of Jack Doyle, communications director, Martin Reynolds, principle private secretary, Dan Rosenfield, chief of staff, and Munira Mirza, head of policy.

Greg Hands, the energy minister, said today: “The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.”

Reports say that Ms Mirza’s shock resignation sparked a clear-out of No 10 as the PM tried to take back control of events.