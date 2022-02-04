Boris Johnson news – live: PM hit with fresh no-confidence letter after bid to save face with Lion King quote
Follow live updates as resignations continue
Conservative MP Aaron Bell has submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.
Mr Bell said Boris Johnson’s position was “untenable” because of his handling of the Partygate scandal and the “breach of trust” following the series of lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street.
The Red Wall MP is the 13th Conservative parliamentarian to publicly call for Mr Johnson to stand down.
Earlier this week, The Newcastle-under-Lyme MP challenged the PM in the House of Commons.
Mr Bell said he had abided by all the rules and stuck to social distancing regulations at his grandmother’s funeral.
He asked Mr Johnson: “Am I a fool?”
It comes after the troubled Prime Minister tried to put a positive gloss on the exodus of senior officials from 10 Downing Street by quoting The Lion King this morning.
“Change is good,” he told those remaining after a fifth aide walked out of No 10 within 24 hours.
Policy adviser Elena Narozanski is the latest to leave her role. Her exit follows the departures of Jack Doyle, communications director, Martin Reynolds, principle private secretary, Dan Rosenfield, chief of staff, and Munira Mirza, head of policy.
Greg Hands, the energy minister, said today: “The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.”
Reports say that Ms Mirza’s shock resignation sparked a clear-out of No 10 as the PM tried to take back control of events.
Latest MP to submit letter of no confidence ‘profoundly disappointed'
Aaron Bell, the latest MP to submit letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, has said he is “profoundly disappointed that it has come to this”.
Mr Bell, a Brexiteer, was a supporter of Mr Johnson at the time of the 2019 leadership election.
The MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme holds his seat with a relatively comfortable majority of 7,446, but the Staffordshire town had not previously been won by a Tory since 1859 and is certain to be a target for Labour at the next election.
Political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story below.
MP Aaron Bell submits letter of no confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership
Red Wall MP is 13th to go public with call for prime minister to stand down
Latest MP to submit letter of no confidence ‘profoundly disappointed'
Aaron Bell, the latest MP to submit letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson, has said he is “profoundly disappointed that it has come to this”.
Mr Bell, a Brexiteer, was a supporter of Mr Johnson at the time of the 2019 leadership election.
The MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme holds his seat with a relatively comfortable majority of 7,446, but the Staffordshire town had not previously been won by a Tory since 1859 and is certain to be a target for Labour at the next election.
Political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story below.
MP Aaron Bell submits letter of no confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership
Red Wall MP is 13th to go public with call for prime minister to stand down
Gove still backs PM despite flurry of resignations
Communities Secretary Michael Gove has backed Boris Johnson to carry on in Downing Street following the resignations of a series of key aides.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Sunderland, Mr Gove said: “I believe that the best thing for the country is for the Prime Minister to continue. I think he is doing a great job.
“Ultimately what happens in Westminster will interest those who are watchers of politics, but what really matters in a week’s or in a month’s or in a year’s time is are we bringing investment, jobs, and a brighter future for the people of Sunderland?
“That’s what I’m here to do in partnership with all the political parties in Sunderland.”
Aaron Bell latest MP to submit letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson
Aaron Bell has become the latest MP to announce he has submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.
Earlier this week, the Red Wall MP challenged Boris Johnson over the partygate scandal in the House of Commons.
Mr Bell said he had abided by all the rules, and asked Mr Johnson: “Am I a fool?”
Follow our breaking story below.
MP Aaron Bell submits letter of no confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s leadership
Red Wall MP Aaron Bell has become the 13th Conservative parliamentarian publicly to call for Boris Johnson to stand down, as he submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.
Conservative MP Aaron Bell submits letter of no confidence in PM
Conservative MP Aaron Bell has submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister.
The MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme said Boris Johnson’s position is “untenable” following the “breach of trust” of Partygate.
He wrote: “The breach of trust that the events in No 10 Downing Street represent, and the manner in which they have been handled, makes his position untenable”.
Keir Starmer 'deserves respect' for DPP job, says Sajid Javid
Energy companies make billions while families are shivering – we need to tax one to help the other
There should be a windfall tax on those producers together with measures that treat energy as an essential public good, writes Caroline Lucas.
Read Caroline’s full piece below:
Opinion: We need to tax energy companies to help households in fuel poverty
There should be a windfall tax on those producers together with measures that treat energy as an essential public good
Is there anyone left who wants to work in Downing Street?
A spate of ministerial resignations could tip the balance against Boris Johnson in a confidence vote, writes Andrew Grice.
Read his full piece here:
Is there anyone left who wants to work in Downing Street? | Andrew Grice
A spate of ministerial resignations could tip the balance against Boris Johnson in a confidence vote, writes Andrew Grice
Boris Johnson labelled ‘moral vacuum’ over Savile comments by former Tory chairman
A former Conservative Party chairman has labelled Boris Johnson a “moral vacuum” for his failure to apologise for the false claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.
In a stinging attack on the prime minister, Lord Chris Patten also suggested the party had undergone “fundamental change” with some sections having “turned into an English nationalist, populist, Johnsonian cult”.
Our politics correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more here:
Boris Johnson labelled ‘moral vacuum’ over Savile comments by former Tory chairman
Lord Patten says some wings of the Conservative Party have ‘turned into an English nationalist, populist, Johnsonian cult’
PM told me there was only a 30% of new Brexit deal for NI, DUP leader says
Boris Johnson told DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson there was only a "30 per cent chance" of a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, he has said.
“I met with the prime minister last week, I asked the prime minister two straight questions," Mr Donaldson told BBC Radio Ulster.
"I asked him what he thought were the prospects of agreement being reached with the EU on the protocol within the next few weeks.
“His answer was ‘20 to 30 per cent chance of agreement”.
Ashley Cowburn, our politics correspondent, has more on this story and a judge’s decision to block an order to suspend protocol checks, below:
Judge suspends order to end post-Brexit Irish Sea border checks
DUP leader also claims Boris Johnson privately told him there was a ‘20-30 per cent of an agreement’ with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies