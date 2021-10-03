✕ Close Go about your business 'in normal way', Boris Johnson tells motorists amidst fuel crisis

The petrol crisis is a “good lesson” on the need to end the UK’s dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, an environment minister has said.

Zac Goldsmith told The Independent that the shortages had underlined how Britain and the world must “unhook ourselves” from the reliance on such fuels as part of action to tackle climate change.

His comments came as the crisis threatened to overshadow the Conservatives’ annual conference, which begins in Manchester today.

Boris Johnson has pledged to “change and improve” the economy and insisted that the UK can no longer rely on “low-wage immigration” as the military was called in to help deliver petrol this weekend.

Motorists have been hit by long queues at petrol stations amid shortages this week, while there are also concerns about food shortages at shops this winter.