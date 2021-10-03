Boris Johnson news — live: Petrol crisis ‘good lesson’ on fossil fuels says minister as Tory conference starts
The petrol crisis is a “good lesson” on the need to end the UK’s dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, an environment minister has said.
Zac Goldsmith told The Independent that the shortages had underlined how Britain and the world must “unhook ourselves” from the reliance on such fuels as part of action to tackle climate change.
His comments came as the crisis threatened to overshadow the Conservatives’ annual conference, which begins in Manchester today.
Boris Johnson has pledged to “change and improve” the economy and insisted that the UK can no longer rely on “low-wage immigration” as the military was called in to help deliver petrol this weekend.
Motorists have been hit by long queues at petrol stations amid shortages this week, while there are also concerns about food shortages at shops this winter.
Fewer than one in five voters support Boris Johnson’s planned £20 per week cut to Universal Credit, according to a new poll for The Independent.
Research by Savanta ComRes showed that just 19 per cent of voters supported the proposal, while 35 per cent said they believed the £20 uplift should remain and 24 per cent said it should remain and be made more generous - a total of 59 per cent in favour of the uplift.
Even among Tory voters, just 34 per cent thought it was right to cut the benefit, while 43 per cent said it should be maintained or increased and 13 per cent said it should be kept but at a reduced rate.
Our political editor, Andrew Woodcock, has more details below on the opposition to the planned cut:
Leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland warn against Universal Credit cut
The leaders of the UK’s three devolved nations have joined together to call on the Westminster government to drop the planned £20 per week cut to Universal Credit (UC) payments.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland’s leaders warned that cutting the benefit would leave millions across the UK facing an “unprecedented squeeze” to household budgets.
The temporary uplift in UC, announced last year at the start of the pandemic, began winding down towards the end of September and will come to an end this week.
In a joint letter to Boris Johnson, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon, Wales’ Mark Drakeford, and Northern Ireland’s Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill said there was still time for a change of heart.
“Your government is withdrawing this lifeline just as the country is facing a significant cost-of-living crisis,” they said.
“This winter millions of people are facing an untenable combination of increases to the cost of food and energy, rising inflation, the end of the furlough scheme, and an imminent hike to National Insurance contributions.
“There is no rationale for cutting such crucial support at a point when people across the UK are facing an unprecedented squeeze on their household budgets.”
The leaders also warned that a £500m fund announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak to prove discretionary payments to the most vulnerable was a “wholly inadequate” replacement for the £6bn that was being provided through the uplift.
Fuel crisis a ‘good lesson’ on need to act on climate, minister says
The petrol crisis is a “good lesson” on the need to end our dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the switch to electric vehicles, according to environment minister Zac Goldsmith.
As drivers queue to fill up and many garages run dry, Lord Goldsmith dismissed fears that the crisis could make it harder to get public support for an agreement to tackle the climate emergency at the Cop26 summit next month.
Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has the full story below:
