Boris Johnson news – live: Labour open up six-point polling lead over Tories amid sleaze row
Douglas Ross should focus on just one job, SNP says
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is not giving his main job enough attention, the SNP said.
It comes after The Herald revealed that he failed to declare £28,218.57 in outside earnings from his second job as an MSP and third job as a football referee.
The SNP said that, since being elected, Mr Ross has missed multiple votes, important events, and parliamentary meetings at Westminster and Holyrood.
SNP Westminster deputy leader Kirsten Oswald MP said: “The rule-breaking Scottish Tory leader must shift his attention from maximising his outside earnings and start focusing on his role as an MSP, which is supposed to be a full-time job.
“Failing to declare thousands of pounds from multiple side hustles is a clear breach of the rules but the bigger concern is that Mr Ross isn’t doing the day job.
“He’s missed crucial votes, including on Tory universal credit cuts, to rake in extra cash running the line at football matches.
“It is time to blow the whistle on Tory sleaze.
“People in Scotland deserve better than this and Mr Ross must finally decide whether he wants to be an MP, MSP or full-time referee.”
Mr Ross said he has now declared all payments to the Office of the Register of Interests.
Scottish Tory leader latest in ongoing sleaze saga
Sleaze allegations levelled against the Conservatives are also emerging north of the border.
Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Tories, has reported himself to Westminster authorities after a newspaper investigation found he did not declare some of his income.
The Herald found that Mr Ross did not report £28,000 earned – from work as a football referee and an MSP – in his register of interests.
The top up salary paid to an MSP who is also an MP is £21,490 for a year. Mr Ross failed to declare six months’ worth of earnings that he received for being an MSP since May.
A further £6,728.57 earned refereeing 16 football matches in 2020 and 2021 was also unreported in his register of interests.
Mr Ross has now referred himself to the parliamentary standards watchdog.
The SNP said the Conservative MSP was “knee-deep in the Tory sleaze scandal”.
In a statement, first reported by The Herald, Mr Ross said all his earnings had now been declared after what he described as an “error on my behalf that shouldn’t have happened”.
Scottish Tory leader refers himself to sleaze watchdog over undeclared earnings
Douglas Ross apologises for ‘error on my behalf’
Greek PM to ask Johnson for Parthenon Marbles’ return
The Greek prime minister has issued a fresh call for the UK to return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis even offered to loan some of Greece’s treasures to the British Museum in exchange.
In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, he said the 2,500-year-old sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles after being “acquired” by Lord Elgin, “belong in the Acropolis Museum”.
Mr Mitsotakis told the paper: “Our position is very clear. The marbles were stolen in the 19th century, they belong in the Acropolis Museum and we need to discuss this issue in earnest.
“I am sure that if there was a willingness on the part of the Government to move we could find an arrangement with the British Museum in terms of us sending abroad cultural treasures on loan, which have never left the country.”
The marbles were removed from the Acropolis more than 200 years ago and have long been the subject of dispute.
Mr Mitsotakis said he intends to raise the issue with PM Boris Johnson when they meet next week.
Mr Johnson earlier this year ruled out returning the marbles to Greece, telling Greek newspaper Ta Nea: “The UK Government has a firm longstanding position on the sculptures which is that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by the British Museum’s Trustees since their acquisition.”
Record number of migrants cross Channel in one day
A record 1,185 people, including small children, reached the UK on small boats crossing the English Channel on Thursday – it was revealed last night.
Lifeboat crews, Border Force and French authorities spent hours intercepting boats in the Dover Strait throughout the day.
However, despite their efforts, three people are feared lost at sea after two kayaks were found adrift off the coast of Calais.
Thursday’s total, confirmed by the Home Office on Friday, is the highest for daily arrivals during the current crisis, surpassing the previous record of 853 set earlier this month.
More than 23,500 people have now reached the UK after crossing the Channel this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.
Tories fall behind Labour by six points amid sleaze row
Labour has gained a lead of six points over PM Boris Johnson’s Tories over the ongoing sleaze accusations levelled against his party.
Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to a Savanta ComRes survey conducted on Thursday on behalf of the Daily Mail.
Last week, the Conservatives had a clear lead.
Wednesday’s Redfield & Wilton poll put Labour two points ahead and Thursday’s YouGov poll had both parties on equal footing with 35 per cent each.
Two thirds of voters now believe the Conservatives are “very sleazy”, according to the YouGov survey carried out after sleaze allegations made against a number of MPs and Lords.
Last week, Mr Johnson attempted to let Tory MP Owen Paterson avoid a 30-day suspension for breaching the Commons lobbying rules.
Mr Paterson resigned his position amid the backlash over Mr Johnson’s decision.
Labour open up 6-point polling lead over Tories as sleaze row hits Boris Johnson
Prime minister maintains accusations will not affect party in upcoming by-elections
