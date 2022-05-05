Local elections 2022 - live: Minister insists Johnson is ‘an asset, not a liability’
Council election candidates ask not to be punished for ‘mistakes made in Westminster’
Top conservatives have come forward in support of Boris Johnson as projections warned a loss of “hundreds” of seats for Tories.
Appearing on Sky News, education minister Michelle Donelan said Mr Johnson was “an asset, not a liability” in elections.
Earlier, in an article for The Independent, Sir John Curtice warned that the Conservatives were on course to suffer major losses in the first big test of public opinion since the Partygate scandal hit headlines.
Meanwhile, the leader of one grassroots Tory group said that anger about the No 10 parties, topped up by fears over rising living costs, pointed to the party’s supporters staying at home on today.
It follows claims from Angela Rayner that Tory election candidates are ashamed to be linked with the prime minister, by running as “local Conservatives” and pleading with voters not to “punish” them for the Partygate scandal.
“It speaks volumes that Boris Johnson’s own Conservative candidates are ashamed to be associated with him and trying to pull the wool over voters’ eyes,” Labour’s deputy leader said.
In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein is headed for a historic win in 90-seat Assembly, with opinion polls projecting its emergence as the largest party.
Prime ministers arrives at polling station to vote
Boris Johnson appeared to be in good spirits as he appeared at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster to cast his vote in the local elections.
The Prime Minister was smiling and wished reporters a good morning, but was otherwise tight-lipped about an election in which the Conservatives are predicted to lose hundreds of council seats.
Appearing on foot at the polling station at around 7.40am on Thursday morning, Mr Johnson was not with his wife Carrie but was accompanied by his dog Dilyn.
Polling stations open in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
Polling stations have opened across the UK, with voters beginning to cast their ballots in thousands of councils seats in England, Scotland and Wales, and the assembly elections in Northern Ireland.
More than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are standing for elections in major English cities, including Manchester and Leeds, while all of London’s 32 boroughs are up for grabs.
Last contested in 2017, all of Scotland’s 32 councils and all 22 in Wales are also holding elections, with polls due to close at 10pm.
While many votes will be determined on local issues, the election will also be the first major electoral test for Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer since the Partygate scandal emerged and the cost-of-living crisis, as energy firms report considerable profits, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn writes.
Millions of voters expected to cast ballots in council seats and Northern Ireland assembly election
Local elections 2022: What are the key battlegrounds?
The councils in England that will receive most attention are in London, where Wandsworth could swing to Labour after 44 years of being in the hands of the Tories.
Recently, the area has been drifting to the left, with all three of the borough’s MPs now Labour, including Fleur Anderson in Putney, which was the only seat the party gained from the Tories in 2019.
The Conservatives also face challenges in Westminster, with their large majority diminishing over the years, and Barnet, where Labour’s poor performance in 2018 has been associated with concerns about Jeremy Corbyn among the Jewish community.
In Tower Hamlets, while there are unlikely to be too many upsets in the council elections, the race to become mayor will be one to watch, with controversial former mayor Lutfur Rahman standing again.
He was forced to step down after an election court found him guilty of corrupt and illegal practices, but he has faced no criminal prosecution.
When to expect the results for local elections
Millions of voters will head to the polls across the UK in a matter of hours, with local elections being held across England, Scotland and Wales.
In England there are over 4,300 seats being contested – including all London boroughs – while all of Scotland’s 32 councils and 22 Welsh councils are up forgrabs.
They will coincide with Northern Ireland’s assembly election, with voters deciding on 90 members, representing 18 constituencies, to send to Stormont.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn looks at the estimated timings for key declarations for the local elections:
Results will begin trickling in from the early hours of Friday morning
Will Tories pay the price for Partygate?
The Conservatives will find out in the coming days whether they will be made to pay the price for the Partygate saga in Downing Street, which has seen Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for breaking coronavirus laws.
Oliver Dowden, the Tory Party chairman, looked to emphasise to the electorate the local choice they are making amid reports that some candidates had attempted to distance themselves from Westminster during campaigning.
In a statement to mark polls opening, Mr Dowden said: “The elections today are about one thing: who do you want running your council?
“The choice couldn’t be starker - between Conservatives who keep council tax down and offer good services, or the opposition parties who waste money on political games and vanity projects.”
Education minister Michelle Donelan argued that Mr Johnson was “an asset, not a liability” in elections.
Ms Donelan told Sky News she could “understand” why councillor hopefuls wanted to show they are “going to be working hard on all of those things that impact daily life” rather than focusing on what is happening in Westminster.
Environment Secretary George Eustice acknowledged that “all prime ministers will always be very conscious of the mood in their parliamentary party”, in response to speculation that poor results on Thursday could lead to more letters of no confidence from Tory MPs.
Mr Johnson, during a visit to Southampton Airport on the last day before polls opened, stressed that he was “absolutely confident” he had the “right agenda for the country”.
UK is providing aid of £45m to Ukraine to help the most vulnerable in the war-torn country, the government has said.
The money will go to UN agencies and charities delivering vital aid and supporting survivors of sexual violence in Ukraine, where Russian invasion continues to exacerbate a massive humanitarian crisis.
“Britain has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine throughout this conflict. As one of the largest humanitarian donors we will continue to make sure those bearing the brunt of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s vile war have the lifesaving aid they need,” said foreign secretary Liz Truss.
UK provides more aid to help most vulnerable in Ukraine
Liz Truss announced that £45 million will go to UN agencies and charities delivering lifesaving aid in Ukraine and at its borders.
Am I registered to vote and what can I do if I’m not?’
Voters across the UK will head to the polls on Thursday 5 May for another round of local elections.
More than 4,000 council seats in England are being contested, 1,200 in both Scotland and Wales and all 90 seats of the Northern Ireland Assembly in contention.
Around 48.8 million people have registered to vote, according to the Office for National Statistics, with the deadline passing on 14 April in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and on 18 April in Scotland.
My colleague Joe Sommerlad lists down everything else you need to know about your voting status ahead of Election Day 2022.
Am I registered to vote in the local elections?
Britons return to the ballot box across the country on Thursday 5 May
Scots set to go to polls as local parties urge voters to ‘send a message’ to Westminster
Scots are set to go to polls in local elections dominated by national issues and cost-of-living crisis with parties north of the border urging voters to “send a message” to governments in Westminster.
The cost-of-living crisis, fueled by increases in energy bills, national insurance contributions and inflation, has dominated the agenda of Scotland’s parties throughout the campaign.
Polls open today at 7am and close at 10pm. While overnight counts have been a norm, Scotland’s counting will take place on Friday, with results expected by evening.
Johnson ‘an asset, not a liability’
As Tory supporters anxiously watch the local elections unfolding in UK, top conservatives have come forward in support of prime minister Boris Johnson.
Appearing on Sky News, education minister Michelle Donelan said Mr Johnson was “an asset, not a liability” in elections.
She added that she could however, “understand” why councillor hopefuls want to project they “going to be working hard on all of those things that impact daily life” rather than what is happening in Westminster.
Environment Secretary George Eustice acknowledged that “all prime ministers will always be very conscious of the mood in their parliamentary party”, in response to speculation that poor results on Thursday could lead to more letters of no confidence from Tory MPs.
Voters head to polling stations across UK
Voters are preparing to head to the polling booths across UK to elect their new local leaders.
The elections are also seen as a referendum on the Partygate saga in Downing Street involving prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as the rising cost of living in the country.
Oliver Dowden, the Tory Party chairman, however, emphasised the impact of the local choices that the electorate are making. “The elections today are about one thing: who do you want running your council,” he said in a statement.
