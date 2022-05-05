✕ Close Boris Johnson ‘out of touch’ over cost of living crisis, says Keir Starmer

Top conservatives have come forward in support of Boris Johnson as projections warned a loss of “hundreds” of seats for Tories.

Appearing on Sky News, education minister Michelle Donelan said Mr Johnson was “an asset, not a liability” in elections.

Earlier, in an article for The Independent, Sir John Curtice warned that the Conservatives were on course to suffer major losses in the first big test of public opinion since the Partygate scandal hit headlines.

Meanwhile, the leader of one grassroots Tory group said that anger about the No 10 parties, topped up by fears over rising living costs, pointed to the party’s supporters staying at home on today.

It follows claims from Angela Rayner that Tory election candidates are ashamed to be linked with the prime minister, by running as “local Conservatives” and pleading with voters not to “punish” them for the Partygate scandal.

“It speaks volumes that Boris Johnson’s own Conservative candidates are ashamed to be associated with him and trying to pull the wool over voters’ eyes,” Labour’s deputy leader said.

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein is headed for a historic win in 90-seat Assembly, with opinion polls projecting its emergence as the largest party.