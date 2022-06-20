Boris Johnson news - live: Plans to rip up parts of NI protocol ‘economic vandalism’, says Irish PM
New British law to amend the Brexit deal is ‘unilateralism of the worst kind’, Irish PM says
The British government's bid to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal on Northern Ireland amounts to "economic vandalism", Irish prime minister Micheál Martin said.
Mr Martin said on Sunday that a new British law to change part of the Brexit deal was "unilateralism of the worst kind" and urged the Boris Johnson government to resume talks.
London has proposed scrapping some checks on goods from the rest of the UK arriving in Northern Ireland and challenged the role of the European Court of Justice to decide on parts of the post-Brexit deal.
"We accept fully that there are legitimate issues around the operation of the protocol and we believe that with serious sustained negotiations between the EU and the UK government those issues could be resolved," he said.
He argued that the legislation would damage the province's economy by introducing a dual regulatory regime that could increase costs to business. "If this bill is enacted, I think we're in a very serious situation," he said.
"What now needs to happen is really substantive negotiations between the British government and the EU."
Simon Clarke MP calls for collective responsibility to cope with inflation
Chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke has called for everyone to “show collective society-wide responsibility” in the face of soaring inflation.
“We cannot have inflation-busting pay increases,” he told Sky News.
“The government is trying in good faith to manage what is a very difficult balancing act between making sure that people get the pay awards they they deserve ... this has to be set against the wider responsibility I have, the government has, to the public finances to make sure they are sustainable.”
Mr Clarke said the independent public-sector pay review bodies process is determining pay for people employed by the Government.
“I’m not going to pre-empt the results of the individual pay review bodies but I think it is unlikely that they will match the headline rate of inflation at the rates we’re now seeing.”
Chief secretary to treasury says £37bn package will ‘substantially’ help cost of living pressures
When probed if the government is “tone deaf” on the cost of living crisis, Simon Clarke MP said “absolutely not,” pointing to the £37bn package of support which he said will “substantially help” with the current financial pressures.
Train strikes: Simon Clarke MP says he wants a solution that works for everybody
Chief secretary to the treasury, Simon Clarke MP, told Sky News this morning that he wants to see a resolution that works for everybody regarding the transport strikes, not only railworks but “critically, the taxpayer and passengers as well”.
He added that he hopes “ongoing talks between the employer and the unions will make progress today”.
Government urged to ‘get round the table’ ahead of biggest rail strike
Britain’s major trade unions are collectively urging the government to “get round” the negotiating table to try to find a resolution in a last-ditch effort just 24 hours ahead of the biggest strike action on the rail network for decades.
In a letter to Grant Shapps, the general secretaries of 14 unions – which between them represent millions of workers, including civil servants, shopworkers, teachers and NHS staff – have warned that ministers must stop their “attempts to divide workers”.
The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Frances O’Grady, who is one of the signatories of the letter, also accused the government of “fanning the flames” of the dispute, and insisted ministers had the power to help find a settlement.
Shrouded in controversy Boris Johnson finds no mention in bypoll campaign ads
Tory campaign leaflets and advertisements relating to the forthcoming by-elections in Devon and West Yorkshire are reported to omit any mention of Boris Johnson.
A pamphlet distributed by Helen Hurford, the Conservative candidate in Tiverton and Honiton, makes no reference to her party on its cover. Inside the pamphlet, the Conservative Party is not mentioned until page four, while the prime minister is not mentioned at all, The Telegraph reported.
A pamphlet distributed by Nadeem Ahmed, the Tory candidate in Wakefield, also makes no reference to Mr Johnson and contains no photos of him, the paper said.
Cost of living crisis: Thousands march in London to demand action
Thousands of protesters marched in London calling for government action to ease the cost of living crisis.
The TUC, which coordinated hundreds of coaches to bring demonstrators to the capital from across the UK, called for measures including “a decent pay rise for public-sector workers” and a £15 minimum wage.
Union leaders gave speeches in Parliament Square, demanding higher wages, increased taxes on the rich and better working conditions. They also expressed support for the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union rail strikes next week.
Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said: “I have seen the transport secretary Grant Shapps has threatened rail workers that they will strike themselves out of a job.
“Well you are wrong Mr Shapps: if you keep stirring, come the next election, you will be out of a job.”
Children ‘self-harming due to UK’s cost of living crisis’
Britain’s children are suffering from a mental health emergency, with rising numbers self-harming and having suicidal thoughts because of the cost of living crisis, according to a report.
Researchers found millions of youngsters are “at breaking point”, with stress and anxiety among children reaching “alarming” levels because of the effect of rising bills.
Children are so worried that nearly one in 10 (9 per cent) has started self-harming, and 8 per cent have shown suicidal tendencies, according to the study.
A nine-year-old girl told the study team: “Your emotions just drown you and the only emotion that’s left is sad.”
Former PMs urge Johnson to increase spending on infectious diseases
Two former prime ministers have urged the British government to increase spending on tackling infectious diseases such as Aids, tuberculosis and malaria, after the Covid-19 pandemic reversed recent gains that have been made in eradicating the three diseases.
In a letter signed by 13 other former government leaders, Gordon Brown and David Cameron said that progress against the diseases which collectively killed 2.8 million in 2020 was in danger of being “lost” as a result of the failure to mount a proper response post-Covid.
The letter calls for all Commonwealth Nations to increase their contributions to the Global Fund, an international partnership committed to eradicating Aids, tuberculosis and malaria, by 30 per cent. For the UK, this would mean raising its contributions from £1.46bn to £1.89bn.
Scotland to push for ‘gold standard’ independence referendum, says Robertson
Scotland will continue to push for a repeat of the “gold standard” set by the 2014 independence referendum process, constitution secretary Angus Robertson said.
However, he refused to comment on reports of first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to announce a “softer” consultative referendum in order to bypass Westminster’s ongoing refusal to grant powers to hold a legal vote.
“These are, quite rightly, issues that would need to be announced in the Scottish parliament and first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she intends to make such an update before the summer recess,” he told BBC News.
“I’m not going to be able to give you a sneak peek of that announcement, but what I would say is that the preferred route for everybody, given that we have precedent and it worked,” he added.
“With a section 30, a legal referendum could go ahead and be recognised by the UK government and other countries,” the secretary said.
Ex-PM says British government lurching from ‘crisis to crisis’
Gordon Brown has predicted Boris Johnson will abandon a planned hike in corporation tax in the autumn, as he hit out at the government lurching from “crisis to crisis”.
Issuing a warning about the potential for a “global recession”, the former Labour prime minister urged Mr Johnson to gather world leaders to establish a plan to tackle issues on food supply and inflation.
Speaking after the Bank of England forecast inflation to reach 11 per cent in the autumn, Mr Brown also demanded ministers present a “fourth Budget” to parliament in 2022 to ease poverty and inflationary pressures.
